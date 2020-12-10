The American Heritage School in American Fork has held an annual Christmas concert for the past 11 years, and the COVID-19 pandemic will not be stopping the 12th year.
David Archuleta will be featured in this year’s event with the award-winning Lyceum Philharmonic and Heritage Youth Chorus on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“With the global pandemic, it’s been really difficult doing concerts,” said Kayson Brown, Lyceum Philharmonic conductor at the American Heritage School. “Last March we had a dozen concerts canceled in about 24 hours and it just broke our hearts. These kids work for weeks and months to perform and then literally 24 hours before our big concert the venue said they were shutting down and one by one they collapsed.”
For the annual Christmas concert, the decision was made to go completely online and live stream the event.
Then the school reached out to David Archuleta, who is normally very busy during the holiday season. It worked out that due to the pandemic he was able to make it work, which Brown said was a silver lining for the students.
With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing in struggles for many in 2020, students have been dealing with a new-look school environment.
This includes mask wearing, social distancing when possible and more, but for the students involved in the chorus and philharmonic the concert is important.
“I have to say, this has been a huge blessing,” Brown said. “It’s just hard to keep these youths motivated when the ground is continually shifting underneath them. We’re rehearsing in the gym instead of our typical rehearsal room, every musician is on their own stand and 6 feet apart from everybody else. The back of my bass section is on one side of the basketball court and the back of my first violins is on the opposite side. We take up an entire basketball court, three times our normal space.”
While rehearsals and classes have been hard, the concert is happening and as the date approaches the students are becoming more excited about it.
The hope for the event also has kept the students motivated and practicing or making music.
The last time Archuleta performed with the group was in 2011 and Brown added that he is excited to see the energy and spirit Archuleta carries with him, especially around Christmas.
“We probably need it now more than ever,” Brown said of the concert, “American Heritage School is a faith-based private school. We’re pretty spiritual all of the time but at Christmas it’s even more OK to share that feeling with everyone else.”
Normally the benefit concert is how the group affords to host numerous free classical music concerts throughout the year and the biggest change this year is the price of admission.
Brown said that a seat at the event would normally cost $50, whereas this year it’s $5 to watch the livestream.
The event drew over 2,500 people to purchase tickets last year, but on Saturday there will be a BYU TV camera crew filming the event for the livestream.
“The biggest change will be that we won’t have an audience,” Brown said. “Even the parents of all of these students will be watching from home. We’ll have a handful of studio audience members, just a couple dozen in the room where we are used to over 1,000.”
Brown mentioned how hard it is to describe the importance of the event for the students and teachers. Many have dedicated a lot of time to honing their talents and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been unable to perform.
The concert has acted as a lifeline for all involved, he said.
“I just can’t wait to show this to the world, this is David Archuleta like you’ve never heard him before,” Brown said.
To buy tickets to the event, visit american-heritage.org.