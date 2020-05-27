Cedar Valley teacher to run to each high school in Alpine School District to support graduates

Have you ever wondered how far it would be to go to each of the high schools in Alpine School District?
Just ask Cedar Valley Positive Youth Development Director Nate Crandall.
He has good reason to know in detail how far it is to go from Cedar Valley to Westlake to Lehi to Skyridge to Lone Peak to American Fork to Pleasant Grove to Timpanogos to Orem then finally to Mountain View.
Crandall plans to run what he is calling the "2020 #YouMatter Ultra Marathon" Thursday morning (which is graduation day), covering the approximately 36.5 miles with stops at each school.
"I want all of our seniors -- and all of our students -- in Alpine School District to know that they are important, that we are willing to work hard and do hard things for them," Crandall said in a phone interview Wednesday. "We recognize that they do hard things too."
Crandall, who is in charge of the Positive Behavior Intervention Support program at Cedar Valley, said he wants to send a message that everyone at every school has value.
"Why I'm in education is because when I was younger I felt like I kind of fell through the cracks," Crandall said. "I hate the thought of any kid feeling like no one notices them. I thought if I can do this and help some kid somewhere know that someone cares about them and notices the hard work they've done for 13 years, then it is worth doing it. If it makes one kid feel like they matter and are more important than they thought, then it's worth it. I'd run 37 miles for that any day."
He said as he has talked to the students he knows the best at Cedar Valley and Westlake, the response to his idea has been overwhelmingly positive.
"They love it," Crandall said. "They think I'm crazy for doing it but they love the idea. They think it is pretty cool."
Crandall got into running a few years ago and was training to run in the Utah Valley Marathon with dreams of eventually qualifying for the Boston Marathon. When the Utah Valley Marathon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to do his own run in an effort to recognize students.
"I have always had this idea in the back of my mind that it would be fun to do," Crandall said. "I was hoping it would be closer to 26 miles like a normal marathon but it turned out to be 10 miles longer. But I mentally committed to doing it and I know people do ultra-marathons a lot."
He has kept to a steady training regimen to prepare but he pointed out that he isn't trying to hit a super-fast time.
"This is more about just finishing and doing what we are doing," Crandall said. "I've run about 50-60 miles per week for the last two months. Last year I ran 2,360 miles just trying to do better in my marathons, so I had that base."
He plans to get underway at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday to start his run, while his wife, Collette, and his friend Steve Galley -- a former Riverton basketball coach who helped Crandall get into running -- provide support.
"They'll drive ahead and meet me at the next school," Crandall said. "I'll stop at each school and take about five minutes to change shirts, stay fresh, hydrate, grab some stuff to keep the energy up, but not wait so long that I stiffen up."
He had shirts made to represent each school but they also have further significance.
The shirts were made in conjunction with a group called YourTri;beCloth;ng.Co, a small organization that helps raise suicide awareness.
"This is Mental Health Awareness Month," Crandall said. "The shirts that I made for each school have a semicolon on them, which represents that suicide awareness campaign. I would for this to be used as a mental health awareness platform. That's kind of the bigger and broader picture."
He also plans to use social media as his main channel to share his message of hope to those who are graduating and hopes everyone will share their own words of support.
"The Instagram page is @youmatterultramarathon," Crandall said. "I'll be filming quick little bits and posting them to my story and online. What I'm hoping is that people will use that as a platform to recognize seniors that they know. It would be fun if they use the hashtag, #youmatterultramarathon, and give the seniors some love. It would be great for as many seniors as possible to get recognized for what they have done."
He would also enjoy having people who are driving and happen to see him on his run to honk and show their support for the students.
He plans to end up at Mountain View (his alma mater) around 11 a.m. and his only barometer for success is if some kid realizes that they matter.
"Hopefully having someone do something crazy and ridiculous because they were thinking about them will help them realize they can do something important and special with their life," Crandall said.
If things go well, Crandall could see this becoming an annual tradition.
"If it helps people, I would do it again in a heartbeat," Crandall said. "Maybe in the future other people could run for someone and help people realize they are important."