Diamond Fork Junior High drama teacher Kara Poulsen has a passion for her work.
“Opening night of a play is always one of the most stressful times of my life, but still my favorite,” Poulsen said. “Closing night breaks my heart every single time. There’s a great feeling of accomplishment every time the show is over.”
Poulsen’s passion has earned her the Beverly Taylor Sorensen Utah Drama Teacher of the Year award in 2019-20.
“I’m humbled and honored,” Poulsen said. “It’s a job I love, so it’s cool to be recognized for something I really like to do. My parents — Reid and Helen Nielson — are my biggest cheerleaders, so they are pretty excited about the award. The best thing is that a lot of my former students have made contact to congratulate me, kids from decades ago.”
Poulsen was born and raised in Spanish Fork and started participating in theater in junior high. She attended BYU and took over the program at Spanish Fork Junior High in 1989 when her former drama teacher Suzanne Hess passed away. Now at Diamond Fork, Poulsen has nearly 32 total years of teaching drama under her belt. With an average of 300 students in her classes every year, one figures that Poulsen has taught and influenced more than 9,000 junior high kids in pursuing their drama dreams.
“My students learn about teamwork,” she said. “There’s always an ensemble, a group of people working together and supporting each other. You can see that in the shows we put on. It’s amazing how the kids pull together. We’re more than a team, we’re a family. We care about each other and work together for the success of everyone.
“Another thing kids learn from performing arts is how hard work pays off in a really good finished product. Drama helps students with their confidence, especially at the junior high level. A lot of kids are nervous to take that step and be in a performance. You get them to take that leap of faith to help them feel success in that leap and have the confidence to try other leaps.”
This year, the big production at Diamond Fork was “Seussical the Musical,” which was shut down in the middle of its run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did a matinee in the morning for an elementary school and we had planned to do an evening performance as well,” Poulsen said. “We got a phone call that afternoon and it was canceled. We affectionately call it ‘the show that never closed.’ ”
The Diamond Fork Shakespeare team traveled to Cedar City for a competition earlier this year and placed first among junior high schools from all over the country with their ensemble performance of a scene from Richard III.
“Kara Poulsen is simply the best of the best,” Diamond Fork Principal Brenda Barr said. “She is more than drama. She is art, dance, acting, lighting, costuming, music, set design, screenwriter, playwright, coach of adolescent novice budding thespians, therapist — she is a magician.
“Her students adore her because they feel part of the magic. Her classes are bursting. Drama programs live and die by the drama teacher. She chooses junior high. High schools and theater companies have come calling, but Kara has found her calling — working with the awkward junior high age.”
Over the years, Poulsen’s productions have included “Mulan,” “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Shrek,” “The Lion King,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and many more.
Poulsen and her husband, Steve, are also involved in community theater in both Spanish Fork and Payson. Their five daughters — now ages 19 to 29 — have all gone through the Diamond Fork theater program with their mother as teacher.
“The kids I’ve taught have been so awesome,” Poulsen said. “One of the things I like to do with our tech kids is to give them a task or a problem to solve, an issue that needs to be fixed. They come up with solutions that are amazing.”
Eli Hewett, a 14-year-old junior high drama student at Diamond Fork, said, “Mrs. Poulsen is a pretty amazing teacher. I feel like I’ve made a lot of friends being part of the productions. She’s really hard-working and works with everyone. She’s very understanding of our personal needs. It’s cool to be part of something that can help us break out of our shells. Before I did drama in junior high, I didn’t think I could ever be in a musical or a production. I did it and I liked it.”
Teaching drama for the past two months during the pandemic has been difficult.
“I haven’t liked it very much,” Poulsen admitted. “We’ve had to miss all the final performances by the kids. We have our advanced students write and produce their own plays. We’ve been trying to do their versions online. But I miss the ensemble part. The kids have, too. They miss working with their friends and as a group. There’s a symbiotic thing that happens when all the kids work together.”