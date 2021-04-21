A Civil War-era project that was reportedly assigned to eighth-grade students at Centennial Middle School in Provo, raising some concern with two parents, was changed prior to being started, according to Provo City School District Spokesperson Caleb Price.
On Tuesday, Price told the Daily Herald that the project had already been finished, but on Wednesday he said that Centennial Middle School informed him the assignment had been changed completely and a new assignment is currently going on at the school.
“Following the parent complaint, the department did not move forward with that assignment," Price said. "They have worked with the parent that made the original complaint and they have created a new assignment that they are just now starting to do.”
The original assignment planned to have students being randomly assigned to research the daily lives of certain Civil War-era individuals, including enslaved people, plantation owners, freedmen, factory workers and more.
According to the original email that was sent out to parents, students also were asked to "investigate the impact of the Civil War on different occupations and individuals."
“Students will be encouraged, after class discussions and independent inquiry, to reach their own conclusions regarding the issues,” the email added.
The new project involves groups of people from various backgrounds, with students choosing a group of people and researching two individuals from that chosen group.
The people to choose from were real people, with students using primary source documents to research the subjects. These people included those who lived in the South and North, factory workers, and more.
Questions that had to be answered about these people included, "Would this person have heard about this event (specific battles, Emancipation Proclamation, etc.)?" and "How might it have affected them?"
Following the initial assignment that was emailed, a first parent expressed concerns about students being randomly assigned to an individual, so teachers then decided to give students the choice, according to the district. Along with that, two perspectives were assigned instead of just one, avoiding any possibility of role-playing as no one was focused on a single individual.
A second parent that came forward to the school with a complaint pointed out some word choice, according to the district, and the school acknowledged the mistake and removed that term from the new project.
The second parent was reportedly OK with the new assignment and furthered their suggestion to have the project involve real people and not hypotheticals. According to the district, the department then took this into account and added the primary source material and actual individuals who were alive during the time period.
"It was more than just keeping their suggestions in mind, they were a part of the process," Price said Wednesday. "They would brainstorm with the teachers, and came to the ultimate conclusion that they have the final project run by them. They both said that they were comfortable with it."
Price added that the district and schools are willing to work with parents to find a solution or clarify a misunderstanding with regards to projects, working together to come to a conclusion.