Amanda Banuelos has been a teacher in the Alpine School District for the last four years, teaching dual language immersion, but like many teachers, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she has found some help in technology.
Banuelos studied elementary teaching at Southern Utah University, but wanted to make sure that it was the route she wanted to take with her career. To do so, she studied English in Ukraine, China, Mexico and Thailand before returning to the states to start at the Alpine School District.
After finishing her internship with the district, she began to teach 100% in Spanish as a part of the dual language immersion program. She has been involved in this style of teaching at three different elementary schools in the district, but currently teaches second-grade students at Legacy Elementary School in American Fork.
Teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on all educators, but Banuelos has been trying to navigate online learning and masks when it comes to teaching Spanish as a second language.
“I think the hardest thing is, there are not a lot of resources for any language teacher because most resources you find are just in English," Banuelos said. "So we have to create our own resources anyways, but when we went all online we really had to create our own resources.”
The district stepped up and has helped with some of those resources, but they are in English. She said it is also important as a language teacher to hold class in person. Most of the language is social, and that's a crucial part of the students developing that language.
With the masks, things like pronunciation and forming the sounds of words are also a challenge.
While these speed bumps have presented themselves, Banuelos has taken them in stride while using a digital reading platform to help her students during this time.
Epic, a digital reading library, is something that Banuelos spoke highly of since it offers many Spanish books. She said it has been a great resource for language teachers, giving them access to quality literature that's not in English. Students also don't normally have access to Spanish books at home, which is solved by using Epic.
There also is a read-aloud function, which allows students who don't have native speakers at home to hear how to pronounce words and hear how the text is read.
Banuelos was recently named a Master Teacher by Epic for the school year, joining a group of 250 educators out of 1 million total that uses the platform.
“I think a lot of parents want to support, they just don’t know how because they don’t speak Spanish," Banuelos said. "I think Epic is a great way that parents can help support their student's language learning at home through using those books. They get that support from the collections and library that Epic has to offer.”
While teaching dual language immersion can be difficult, she said it is also very rewarding to see how the students grow through the language. It is a big jump from first to second grade, according to Banuelos, and there were some more tears than usual in the program this year.
Some changes were made to the program, with students attending Banuelos' Spanish-speaking class, and the English-speaking class on different days. In the past, the two groups of students would spend half of the day in each classroom, and Banuelos said that the English class would give the students a much-needed break sometimes from the Spanish immersion teaching.
Banuelos was most impressed when she visited a local middle school and high school to see what the dual language immersion classrooms looked like as students progress in the curriculum. She said it was exciting to see the potential growth that the students could see through the program.
“There is a quote that says something along the lines of, if you can speak in more than one language you have more than one perspective of the world," Banuelos said. "When you have another language you are taking on another culture, and you can now communicate with a greater percentage of the world.”
Banuelos then shared one story where a family was having some work done on their home, and the workers only spoke Spanish. One of her students was able to translate to her mother what the workers were saying, allowing the family to communicate with them.
She said it also is rewarding to hear and see her students using the language outside of the classroom to make the world a better place, to help others and to serve.
When learning a second language, Banuelos added that many possibilities arise and a whole new world opens up for these students.