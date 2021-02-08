Editor’s note: Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
Sherry Sandberg started her career as an educator with the Nebo School District 30 years ago and has never once looked back.
Originally from California’s San Francisco Bay Area, Sandberg left the Golden State to attend Brigham Young University, a campus on which she grew up riding her bike while spending the summers with her grandparents in Provo.
She loves being an educator, calling it her dream job. As the spring of 2020 rolled along, things were going to plan for Sandberg.
Then came a large bump in the road, one that would change the way Sandberg would teach her third grade students for the rest of the school year.
She called it the dreaded “Friday the 13th.” It was March 13, the day then Gov. Gary Herbert announced a two-week move to remote learning that grew into the rest of the spring.
Sandberg joked that May 13, for her, will never be the same again.
“It was like a fish being taken out of water, having to teach remotely without the daily contact with the kids as far as face to face, not being able to answer the questions and meet their concerns that we do every day,” Sandberg reminisced. “That’s part of the magic of our jobs, being able to be there for these kids and it’s a real privilege for the parents to trust us and for our bosses to trust us to be there for those kids.”
“Teaching remotely was a different job completely than I ever planned,” she continued. “I didn’t plan to grow up, sit at a computer and try to teach kids. Of course, we did that because we loved our kids and that was what we needed to do to help them finish out the school year. I’d say maybe one of the toughest things for me, having taught for plenty of years, I’m kind of an old-school person and so it was a challenge to get myself up to speed with the computerized teaching and online lesson planning.”
But, Sandberg persisted. She received help from her fellow teachers, learned how to teach remotely, and she continued to shine.
She characterized it as a “blood, sweat and tears” effort to make it through the spring. While the move to remote learning may have been easier for more mature high school students, Sandberg said it was a doozy to keep her third grade students engaged.
“It took me completely out of my teaching comfort zone,” Sandberg said. “Teaching kids without being with kids is pretty unnatural, so I was not in my comfort zone, and I was homesick every day to be with those children.”
Sandberg said she relied on some of the teaching tricks she has picked up over her long career to help virtually teach her third grade students.
One of those tricks included bringing in some gizmos and attire from what she calls her costume and gadget closet, normally seen in her classroom. This gave somewhat of an entertainment aspect to her recorded lessons that worked for her students and even some of their families.
“You can take the teacher out of the classroom, but you can’t take the classroom out of the teacher,” she joked.
Sandberg would put on a funny hat, teach using a different voice and even teach using a different alias.
Quickly, she realized how her students were doing, helping them learn lessons such as cursive, phonics and reading.
Pretty soon she was getting feedback from the parents of her students. One said that her child could not stop watching one of the lessons, another said that their whole family watched the lesson to get a laugh.
At the end of the day, Sandberg discovered that there was a spark, leading to intrigue from her students, which was a success in her eyes.
Now, Sandberg looks back puzzled at how teachers did it and how the kids did it. One thing is for sure, the shift to remote learning made her remember to never take for granted her time in the classroom, teaching kids in person.
Regardless of the struggles, Sandberg and all of the teachers in the state made it through the challenges and into the fall of 2020 when students were welcomed back to in-person learning for some districts.
“I’ll tell you what, I’ve never felt so excited,” Sandberg said of the first day back on campus. “It was just more exciting than Christmas, any holiday or anything I’ve ever experienced.”
“That day the kids got to come back and meet their teachers the day before school started and I got to see my old kids, as well as meet my new kids but it was kids that were going into sixth grade that I’ve had previously and so forth,” she reflected. “To see their faces and to see them so happy to come back, it was just magical. Once again, I could see that this was the right profession for me.”
She wished she could hug those students, but she settled for throwing a kiss in the air or an air high five.
It was a truly magical day, according to Sandberg, and it was not even the first day of school. From that moment, Sandberg knew that the school year was going to be a success, no matter what had to be done.
“We were going to teach school like we’ve always taught school with masks, with sanitizer or whatever, we were back and there wasn’t anything that was going to get in our way of helping these kids rise to their potential and learn,” Sandberg said. “It just put all my fears to rest that this was going to be a weird year. No, I just knew the kids and the teachers are back, we’re going to be just fine and the enthusiasm that the kids exuded was fuel to me and it still is every day when they come in.”
On a daily basis, Sandberg said she finds herself telling her kids that this is home, directing the class line leader home after finishing lunch.
The smiles of her students are still missing, but she added that she is settling for her student’s cute smiling eyes this year.
Upon the return to school, Sandberg said the school took time to educate the students on COVID-19, how it is spread and why it is important to sanitize or wash hands and wear masks.
There is constant cleaning of desks, other classroom materials and the janitorial staff uses what Sandberg calls the, “Ghostbuster machine,” to sanitize the classrooms.
Kids sanitize their hands on the way out of the class and on their way in and Sandberg even prompts the kids to get a small squirt of sanitizer at times. She said it has become second nature now.
The students are even aware of the importance of these measure to ensure they can stay in school.
“We express that as a school,” Sandberg said. “The principal announced the other day, ‘Now, remember bringing your mask and wearing it at school is just like putting on your shoes every morning.’ We talked about why that’s important and we try and bring some humor into it, but they know the seriousness behind it.”
Another big milestone for Sandberg was when she received her COVID-19 vaccine through the school district.
She said it was a good feeling to see the district putting up a fight to make sure that teachers received the vaccines early on. She went further, relating it to a teenager getting their driving permit, prompting for a picture perfect moment.
“It was a shot in the arm to teachers to realize we were important enough that the governor and our district would make the vaccines available to us,” Sandberg said. “I know people and have people in my own life that are at higher risk and I wish so badly they could get the shot but it was important enough to our school, to our governor and others in the field of health care that the teachers should be vaccinated early on. I felt like, ‘wow, they want us to do our job, they trust us to do our job,’ and it was really a cool thing to go and get that vaccination.”
In the future, Sandberg is hopeful her students will also be vaccinated, hoping that they will feel confident in that vaccination.
In closing, when asked about the biggest lesson that she learned through the pandemic and remote learning, Sandberg turned back to something she stressed throughout the interview.
“I’ll never take for granted being able to do what I love doing,” Sandberg said. “I just can’t ever again take that for granted because we’re back and it feels right again. The world is right in room 29 at Maple Ridge school for Mrs. Sandberg.”