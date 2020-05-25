Editor’s note: Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
Sometimes one powerful experience can lead to significant change.
Lenay Porter had that experience years ago when her second child, who had asthma, was hospitalized. Porter spent a lot of time in the hospital and observed what she considered both good and bad nurses.
“I really thought I could be a good nurse and make a difference,” she said.
When the last of her four children went to kindergarten, Porter decided to go to nursing school.
“I didn’t go to college because I didn’t think my parents could afford it,” she said. “When you’re young and married you don’t have any money anyway.”
All of Porter’s children are married now and she has six grandchildren. She said she has found her calling as a school nurse. Porter, who is actually employed by the Utah County Health Department, serves in the Nebo School District along with 11 other school nurses.
“When I got out of nursing school I worked four years at Primary Children’s in Salt Lake City and I loved it,” Porter said. “What I loved about it was I not only took care of the child but I took care of the whole family. That’s what nursing is. Sometimes there would be a family that would be a little harder challenge but I really loved taking care of them.”
Eventually, taking care of very sick children wore on Porter emotionally — “It was hard on my heart,” she said — and she read about a school nurse shortage. She changed her approach to trying to help school children stay healthy.
Porter has been a school nurse for 13 years and said she still considers her role as one where she takes care of the student and their family as well.
“It’s a community,” she said. “Say a child comes in with really bad teeth. I realize that maybe their parents don’t have access to dental hygiene products or information. They don’t know where to turn. Since I’m actually employed by the Utah County Health Department, I have a lot of access to the products to help the families. I can extend my services, find out if they have siblings in the same situation, and I’m able to help them.”
Porter and her fellow nurses in Nebo School District are very busy. The 11 nurses are responsible for five schools each, spending one day a week at each school.
“It’s difficult sometimes carrying the workload of five schools,” she said. “In Utah, the average school nurse is responsible for 4,800 kids. In states like Texas or Arizona, it’s one school nurse to 750 kids.”
The COVID-19 crisis has obviously changed the work Porter is doing since students have not been coming to the schools since mid-March.
“That took our kids away and changed our daily routine,” Porter said. “We would dispense meds and help kids that have diabetes with their insulin. There were daily visits to our office with kids who were sick or injured. When a kid has a tummy ache because of anxiety, they don’t go looking for a social worker. They ask if the school nurse is here that day. We can take care of the whole child, not only physically. We have training in mental health as well.”
Porter said she has been able to catch up on a lot of paperwork and preparation for next year. School nurses have been utilized by the Health Department in many different ways. Nurses have been answering the COVID-19 hotline, participating in contract tracing of positive cases and swabbing for the virus. Other responsibilities include educating the public on how to prevent the virus, helping with flu clinics and attending the necessary staff meetings.
“We’ve also been told we will be available to administer the vaccine when it is available,” Porter said.
As for her future as a school nurse, Porter is hopeful she’ll be back at the schools with the students in the fall.
“It used to be day-to-day and now it’s week-to-week,” she said. “But it’s hard to even speculate. We want people to tell us what to expect, but there is nothing definite.”