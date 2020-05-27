There’s a look that teenagers give when they are trying to act embarrassed but secretly love the attention.
Thousands of seniors have been making that face around the valley as graduation ceremonies take place from Payson to Lehi. At Timpanogos on Tuesday, there were plenty of attention-grabbing details to make even the most reserved graduate take notice.
Teachers lined the front of the school to cheer on the seniors as they took pictures and accepted their diploma. Someone was waving a giant Timpanogos flag and there was a cutout of school principal Joe Jensen for the seniors to pose with for a moment. The family of graduate Austin Oldson was towing a speedboat filled with cheering friends and relatives and the father of another graduate held a megaphone, professing his love for his daughter and expressing pride that she got through high school.
Dad’s gotta dad.
The graduates entered from the back of the school and walked through the commons area, which was filled with photos and quotes from their sophomore, junior and senior years. It was a reflective moment for many of the graduates and teachers manning their stations in the school said more than one student got emotional.
Alexa Daley was the first graduate through the process on Tuesday.
“They screwed up the schedule a little so they told me I was going to the front,” Daley said. “It wasn’t what I was expecting but I’m glad the administration tried their hardest to make something special for us. The teachers definitely helped me get through school. Everyone is so loving. They love you no matter what you’ve done.”
Daley said she wants to go into social service and assist children in the adoption system.
“I think the only reason I graduated is the support from my teachers and family,” she said. “I was struggling a little bit there at the beginning of the school closure but everyone has been there for me.”
Monroe Fabal said he’s planning on attending Dixie State and wants to be a physical therapist.
“Today has been totally OK,” he said. “It’s actually been better than I expected. I was kind of expecting just some virtual graduation but I feel like the school did a really good job.”
Fabal, who was a member of the Timpanogos wrestling team, said he learned many valuable lessons during his high school experience.
“It’s all about hard work,” he said. “In the last couple of months, I’ve tried to just talk to my friends and take my mind off things. Trying to do something other than homework helped.”
Callie Roberts said her favorite teacher at Timpanogos was Michael Nagro, who taught AP English.
“I’m going to major in English at BYU,” Roberts said. “In high school, I’ve learned to make the most of every moment, especially when things got taken away from us so quickly when we weren’t expecting it. It really made me appreciate the things I had.
“I think our senior class has handled this whole situation very well with the pandemic. I think we’re prepared for a lot of things we wouldn’t have been prepared for otherwise.”
Liam Miller, who is working as a carpet cleaner to earn money for a church mission, said the whole experience has been “interesting, to say the least.”
“I always tried to do well with my education,” Miller continued. “I always had my own personal motivation. One of the things I learned in high school was to have a strong work ethic. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve developed in my years at Timpanogos.”
Like the other graduates, Miller was surrounded by his family and said they helped him to grow, especially during the last two months during COVID-19 isolation.
“My family members are my best friends,” he said. “I’ve been well taken care of.”