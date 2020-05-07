The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for everyone, but Klea Harris of Orem said last week had been particularly tough as she tried to balance working from home and helping her 9-year-old daughter with her school work.
She said her trip on Tuesday to pick up lunch and photos at her daughter’s school, Franklin Discovery Academy (a charter school in Vineyard), changed her perspective.
“We arrived at the school to find a row of teachers, masked and gloved, handing us each a ‘Substitute Teacher Appreciation’ bag,” Harris said. “It was surreal. I felt so much love and empathy. We have been so grateful for the efforts of the teachers because they have worked so much harder. But we as parents are burned out. It’s been rough and we have been working hard as well. Parents are supposed to be primary teachers of their children and it’s not something get thanked for. It was really sweet for them to acknowledge what we as parents have been doing. It was amazing.”
Harris is the Family Student Organization president and had been planning all year for a big celebration for the teachers during this week in May, which is designated Teacher Appreciation Week.
“We had big plans and were always talking about what we would do this week,” Harris said. “But like so many things it slowly disintegrated with everything getting shut down. We sent the teachers a letter and presented Amazon gift cards, then postponed the celebration to the fall. Then we went to the school and I thought, ‘What a great idea! Why didn’t I think of that?’ It was a great morale boost. I’ve only heard wonderful things from the families.”
Jennifer Price, the chief administrative officer for Franklin Discovery Academy, said the school administration came up with the plan in the last couple of weeks.
“With this year being one of the most bizarre years that we’ve all had, some of the situations for our parents are really hard,” Price said. “They are also being our teachers and more than deserved a teacher appreciation gift for being our ‘substitutes’ since March 13.”
The school decided to surprise the parents with the gift of a card, a school tote bag and a jar of caramels. They presented the gift when they had parents bring their children to get lunch on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.
“We have had a great turnout of our staff to hand out the bags and cheer on the parents,” Price said. “They were excited to say thank you because I think we’ve all learned with doing school at home that for it to work the parents have to be monitoring and coaching their student. It’s put a huge burden on all of our parents, but they have been so supportive.”
The bag handouts turned into a festival atmosphere with cars lined up and music blaring as the teachers waved to their students in the vehicles.
One of the parents, Heather Buell, said it made a big difference to just have a surprise like that.
“It was really fun,” Buell said. “During this time, there are very few little surprises. Things are so mundane that just having the surprise was fun. My kids were in the car, going, ‘Oh, presents!’ It was touching to have the school go through all that effort. It feels like a partnership, and so it was nice to see recognition go both ways.”
Price said many parents have been sending messages or expressing gratitude on social media for the gesture by the school.
“Thank you so much for that thoughtful parent gift, the card, the letter and the caramels,” Deirdre Davis wrote in a message. “We have the best school! We appreciate all of you. We can’t wait to return and we are hopeful. We love Franklin and our community.”
Buell said she hopes this type of mutual recognition helps parents and teachers work better together to help the kids progress.
“I hope this brings greater partnership,” Buell said. “A lot of parents are invested, but some aren’t. I know how challenging it is to have a class of a million personalities trying to work together. What teachers do is exhausting because kids are wonderful yet tiring. But every child is educated best with a strong partnership between teachers and parents. I hope that comes to pass more.”
Harris said that the efforts of Franklin Discovery Academy helped her feel better about how things are going.
“Seeing such gratitude when I felt like I had failed, I feel like it was an act of mercy to help me be my best self,” Harris said. “I might fail sometimes, but I’m going to try again. If we express gratitude instead of negativity, and believe people are doing their best, it’s likely to do a lot more good.”