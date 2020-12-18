In Gov. Gary Herbert’s COVID-19 briefing Thursday, he made a number of announcements about schools returning after the holiday season, quarantine guidelines and more. However, the biggest announcement was that teachers would be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after healthcare workers.
In an effort to provide opportunities for teachers to have more levels of protection and assurance, the state is also providing them with as many COVID-19 tests as they desire as well as vaccination efforts.
“They can be tested every week, it’s at their request, and we’ll make those tests available to them. We, in fact, are making sure that they are in the first wave of those who will receive the vaccine,” Herbert said. “Right after the health care providers are inoculated, teachers will be next up. We hope the teachers will start receiving the vaccinations by the middle part of January.”
Herbert added he is hopeful the vaccine will give teachers some assurance and help with morale in terms of the state’s, the community’s and the people’s appreciation.
Teachers are on the front lines, and it’s important that the state has schools and students receiving a good education, Herbert said.
“I think we could agree with that statement that it hopefully gives them some peace of mind,” Provo School District spokesperson Caleb Price said. “I think it’s a step in the right direction toward making things return a little more toward a normal situation. Hopefully, as the vaccine becomes available and actually starts to roll out to people, we’ll be able to see that.”
Price went on to say that he believes the vaccine will bring some rejuvenation to teachers and staff in the Provo School District. He believes it will show once there is a more specific timetable and communication to the teachers.
David Stephenson, Alpine School District Administrator of Public Relations, said that Alpine will be falling in line with the state when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccination efforts, adding that it will not require staff to receive the vaccine.
For the Nebo School District, spokesperson Lana Hiskey spoke to the excitement and anticipation that comes with the governor’s announcement.
“We’re actually thrilled with the new updates that we have heard, and we’re just getting information out to our employees,” Hiskey said. “We’re going to be providing immunizations for all faculty and staff that would like to have the immunization. We’re planning mid-January and then a follow up in February for the second shot.”
She agreed the vaccination will be a relief for educators, speaking to the diligent work and long hours they have been putting in on the front lines to ensure students are being educated.
It has been a long and taxing year for teachers, and in the Nebo School District — as with many other districts — and teachers have been doing double duty at times, juggling in-person students as well as remote learning for other students.
Hiskey is also ready for the boost in morale for those educators, hoping that they feel the appreciation not only from the governor but also from the school district.
“It just couldn’t come soon enough,” Hiskey said. “We are thrilled that we are going to be able to get this started.”