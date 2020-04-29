Utah students have endured numerous challenges as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Some at times have expressed frustration that they didn't feel like their voices were being heard.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert wanted the state's students to know that he and other state leaders are very much aware of their sacrifices, so he released a four-minute video on YouTube with a specific message that was sent across the state.
"I want to take a moment to speak directly to the students of Utah," Herbert said in the video. "I have great appreciation and admiration for your willingness to help all Utahns to be safe and healthy during this pandemic. But I also understand the feelings of loss and frustration that many of you are having right now.
"Last week, I had to make one of the toughest decisions I've ever made as governor. With the input of state school superintendent Sydnee Dixon and Mark Huntsman, chairman of the state school board, and on the advice of the very best science and medical professionals in Utah, we announced that we are keeping the soft closure of schools in place until the end of the school year."
He explained that at this time the risk factors were simply too great to resume normal classes.
"Mass gatherings such as schools and concerts, unfortunately, are one of the main areas where the coronavirus spreads," Herbert said in the video. "Keeping schools closed will help slow the spread of the coronavirus and it will save lives. The lives of each of you and your parents and your grandparents, of your friends and neighbors are too precious to risk the threat of COVID-19."
He proceeded to express his gratitude to the students for doing their part during this crisis.
"We realize that this is a sacrifice that each of you are making and we sincerely appreciate it," Herbert said. "As a father of six children, and a grandfather of 17, and remembering my own time in school as a former Orem High Tiger, I know how important the last few months of each school year are — particularly if it is your senior year.
"You're missing the in-person association with your teachers and with your many friends. You're missing athletic events, speech competitions, proms, class parties, field trips and many other things. You're now having all of your instructions through distance learning at home. Tests such as the SAT and the ACT have been delayed. Your parents are having to help with more of your homework, which is a unique challenge in and of itself."
He singled out those who will be graduating and the reality that traditional ceremonies won't be possible.
"For those of you who are seniors, your graduation ceremonies may be a virtual graduation or they may be delayed," Herbert said. "This isn't what any of you expected and frankly, it isn't what any of us expected either.
"Now we're living in a unique and challenging time. As you've learned in your history books, our state hasn't faced a pandemic challenge like this since the Spanish Influenza of 1918 — and I believe that this is even worse. So I thank you for your patience. I thank you for following directions to stay safe and stay home."
He went on to applaud efforts being made to help others, singling out an East High musician who plays outside so others can hear her music and a group of students and parents in Cedar Hills who put together a drive-by parade for a local care center.
He also lauded the 60 high school student-body officers who produced the "Rise Together" video to offer encouragement to classmates and peers.
"You represent the very best of Utah," Herbert said. "We truly are stronger when we stand and work together -- and it is together that we will prevail in the battle against this deadly pandemic. So let's stay strong and stay safe and let us rise together.
"Thank you, Utah students, for all that you're doing to make us proud to make Utah great. Good luck and God bless."
While the message isn't likely to supersede the disappointments and frustrations, Utah students at least can see that their efforts are noticed.
See the full video at https://youtube.com/watch?v=SJKYwbkXJns.