Alpine School District’s 2016 bond projects have been millions of dollars over budget since the beginning, according to documents from the school district.
The $387 million bond includes four phases of construction and has been used to purchase property, do security upgrades at schools, rebuild schools and construct new schools, among other projects.
Not all of those projects may be completed, depending on which actions the Alpine School District Board of Education takes. One phase remains of the bond, which includes the construction of two elementary schools in high-growth areas — a middle school in Lehi and a roof replacement at Legacy Elementary School in American Fork.
With only about $40 million of bond funding left, and remaining projects originally projected to cost $83 million, the district’s board of education may be faced with the challenge of choosing to either build one middle school or two elementary schools, or find another way to fund the remaining projects.
The district has attributed the deficit to rising construction costs, which have exceeded what projections showed in 2016.
Elementary schools were expected to cost between $16.5 million and $19 million, middle schools were expected to cost $40 million to $44 million and the high school was expected to cost between $70 million to $73 million, according to 2016 bond information.
Each school rebuild and new school has exceeded its budgeted amount by more than $2 million, according to a July 12 updated budget released last week by the Alpine School District.
Brookhaven Elementary School in Eagle Mountain was about $2.2 million over budget, Belmont Elementary School in Lehi was about $2.8 million over budget, Liberty Hills Elementary School in Lehi was about $2.3 million over budget, Lake Mountain Middle School is about $8.26 million over budget and Cedar Valley High School is about $7 million over budget.
Among the projects at existing schools, the rebuild of Cascade Elementary School in Orem is about $4.75 million over budget, the rebuild of Central Elementary School in Pleasant Grove is about $13.64 million over budget, the rebuild of Greenwood Elementary School in American Fork is about $11.5 million over budget, the final phase of the rebuild of Lehi High School is about $18.3 million over budget and the renovation of Mountain View High School in Orem was about $1.75 million over budget.
The projects have led to a total deficit of $73.75 million, according to the district’s updated budget document.
Three of those construction projects — Cedar Valley High School, Lake Mountain Middle School and Liberty Hills Elementary School — will open this fall. A fourth school, the $19.5-million Centennial Elementary School in Orem, will also open. The new school will replace both Scera Park and Hillcrest elementary schools and has been funded through the district’s local building authority.
The price tag of schools such as Central Elementary School, Cascade Elementary School, Greenwood Elementary School and Cedar Valley High School have increased as the scope of the projects has grown, according to Kimberly Bird, spokeswoman for Alpine School District.
At Greenwood and Cascade elementary schools, that’s included making the schools bigger, while at Central Elementary School, it includes adding a planetarium to the school’s space center. Private donations are also being used to fund the space center’s construction.
Bird said the district estimated in 2015 that construction costs would increase by 10% by 2019. However, increases have exceeded that projection. Bird said the district knew its bond rating is good, and thought that its premium would help pay the difference.
“We have known about these overages,” Bird said.
State law does not require school districts to announce what projects will be on a bond, and a list of specific projects was not included in the language on the Nov. 2016 ballot. The district did release and promote a list of bond projects prior to the election with the hope of gaining support for the bond across the district.
That will change if the district pursues its next bond. Bird said the district will show growth patterns, but will stay away from specifically stating where future schools would be.
“It will impact how we go about identifying our 2020 bond projects,” Bird said.
She said all of the bond funds have gone toward construction projects.
“None of these funds can be used to pay any (district) employee,” Bird said. “This is all on buildings and property acquisition and building renovation.”
Construction-related costs have continued to increase due to tariffs, immigration laws, demand and natural disasters, according to Deann Huish, the public affairs and government director for the Utah Valley Home Builder’s Association.
“In the last 10 years it’s been overwhelming how much pricing has gone up because of availability,” Huish said.
She said natural disasters such as wildfires and flooding immediately place more demand on materials, and therefore raise prices. Utah County’s own construction boom has also led to an impact, as did the 2008 recession, when many construction workers left the field and never returned.
“The labor shortage is very real and it is across America,” Huish said.
Large construction projects, such as schools, road work and city projects, also put a strain on the available labor force.
Huish doesn’t see the trend slowing down anytime soon.
“Everyone here is looking for labor, every construction site,” she said.
The Alpine School District Board of Education could also utilize its local building authority to pay for the projects over the next 17 years from its capital budget, if it chooses to pursue building all three remaining schools.
Bird said the board is expected to make a decision soon. Projects on the 2016 bond’s final phase are scheduled to break ground next year. The board also faces pressure from the Vineyard community after voting in 2017 to place one of the elementary schools in a high-growth area within the city.
A vote could come Aug. 13, during the same meeting the board is scheduled to hold a Truth in Taxation hearing to raise property tax rates. Bird said the two are not connected.
The tax increase is expected to generate about $5.6 million for the district and will go toward efforts such as teacher pay and non-bond-related capital projects. Property taxes are expected to increase from $745 a year to $780 a year on a home worth $317,000, and from $1,354.54 a year to $1,417.26 a year on a business of the same value.