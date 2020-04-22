One of the pressing questions for thousands of high school seniors — and tens of thousands of parents, family members and friends — is what is going to happen with graduation?
With schools being physically closed as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and large gatherings not being allowed, the traditional May graduation ceremonies aren’t possible at the moment.
That means school districts across the country have to look at other options.
Both Alpine School District and Provo City School District had in-depth discussions on the subject during their virtual school board meetings Tuesday night as they talked about ideas and plans for graduation ceremonies at their respective high schools.
The clear message from both districts is that graduation is an important milestone and even in unique and challenging times it deserves to be celebrated.
“This is the pinnacle of 13 years of education and is the highlight of the year,” said Todd McKee, assistant superintendent of secondary education for Provo City School District. “This is a rite of passage. It’s not just the students but our staff who are being let down. A lot of us feel short-changed and want to work on it to make it special.”
Two options that districts have considered are postponing ceremonies until gathering restrictions are lifted (which isn’t likely until summer or fall) or having ceremonies in May that have more virtual components and comply with social-distancing guidelines.
Alpine School District sent out surveys to seniors, parents and educators asking their preference between the two ideas and received more than 6,600 responses as well as 54 pages of comments.
“The students want to be all together,” said Rhonda Bromley, assistant superintendent for Alpine School District. “Many know that in fall they will be gone on missions (for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) or the military or be college students. Some of the comments were from students saying, ‘don’t leave me out.’”
The current plan for Alpine School District is to have a combination approach.
Bromley explained that schools will plan to have some sort of ceremony in May, and then when restrictions are loosened will do another celebration so the seniors can get together.
“The students want traditions like walking, wearing the cap and gown, and getting their diploma,” Bromley said. “Things like the speeches and the music are important to them. We can’t have hundreds of people at the same place, so high school administrations have talked about having creative scheduling so they can have only a few students at a time, maybe having the family stay in the car and just the student get out. We want to give schools autonomy to do things in their own unique way.”
Bromley said the second celebration might not have the same feel as a traditional graduation.
“All schools are committed to doing something when limitations are lifted,” Bromley said. “The idea is to get seniors together and celebrate together. Who knows when that will be? It might be summer or later. We don’t want to postpone everything and then not know if we’ll even be able to do it.”
Provo City School District is also discussing creative possibilities, having also had many ideas come from the community.
“One idea is a video graduation where seniors send in photos or videos, we have short speeches and it could be broadcast to the family,” McKee said. “That might be followed with an auto procession where the family could drive up and have the staff cheering the graduates as they are awarded diplomas.”
Provo City School District also talked about the potential of having some sort of drive-up ceremony at the Riverwoods.
Both districts are planning to provide yard signs commemorating the accomplishments of the graduates provided for each senior so their family and their community can honor their accomplishments.
As always, the question of graduation celebration budgets is important and both districts discussed the funding aspect. There will be some savings because they won’t use large venues and the districts also believe that the community will want to aid in recognizing the graduates.
The biggest goal is to make this still be a memorable experience for the graduates and their families.
Bromley explained that just because a graduation isn’t traditional doesn’t mean it isn’t special.
“When I was principal at Lone Peak, our graduation and American Fork’s graduation conflicted with the state championship baseball game,” Bromley said. “We ended up having graduation on the baseball field before the game and tried to make it special for those kids. The next year the baseball players wanted to do it again because they enjoyed it so much. I’m confident that the uniqueness of the ways we are going to celebrate this year will be something that will be remembered.”