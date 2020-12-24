With the school and students facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakeridge Junior High School brought student leaders together to create a student center.
The leaders were selected from various student leadership groups based on the school’s campus, including its student council, National Junior Honor Society and the Latinx Leaders.
The group works on a different value during predetermined stretches of time. The value selected for this most recent period of time — from November and into December — was inclusively showing empathy.
This particular value involves being inclusive, creating a safe space at school and being approachable on campus.
As they began to talk about this value, there was a need to restock the school’s pantry after the busy Thanksgiving holiday, where the school helped feed families.
After brainstorming some ideas, the student leaders thought of a clothing drive that was done last year on Earth Day, and this year, they decided to combine the food and clothing drive into one, large event.
Students could bring in food or lightly worn clothing for other students in need. The clothing drive was a success last year, and 2020 was no different.
“It really settled on this clothing and food drive aspect,” Lakeridge Assistant Principal Daniel Melville said. “One of our science teachers on our student development team kind of stepped up, and she grabbed the reins. She helped organize it, and they got boxes in all of the classrooms and announcements made.”
Almost immediately, clothing and food began to flow in from students and teachers. Then, all of the sudden, the clothing and food was coming from friends of the students and teachers.
It turned into a community-wide effort.
“We came up with mountains of clothing,” Melville said. “I mean, we probably have close to a ton of clothing in weight. Basically, from that point, students got to work organizing it all and started sorting it. We had had so much that we even opened it up to our community.”
Parents could come to the school with their students and get the clothing they needed. Melville estimated that there were 100 parents and their students that came to the clothing drive.
In addition to this effort, the teachers spearheaded a Sub for Santa for students in need and their families.
Some students have parents who were deported, some may have had a parent pass away and others have parents dealing with medical expenses. The teachers sponsored the effort, but they were coming up a bit short.
“So, I reached out to the Alpine Foundation with all that was going on and they put $1,000 toward the food pantry and making sure we could take on those families,” Melville said. “They also added in another $500 toward this teacher initiative to make sure we got these students’ families taken care of for Christmas.”
“With that financial support and our teacher, we are now able to do around 20 students’ families,” he continued. “Some donated gift basket, ‘pick-me-up’ kind of things, other families were basically dropping off televisions and other things like that to allow the families to have Christmas.”
Melville then began to get emotional while reminiscing about how much the community and school stepped up to help others during the holidays.
“I think it’s been a little bit harder to see all the struggles that other people are having with it as well,” Melville said. “The news has done a great job covering things that are happening in schools and the impact of COVID, but I can’t help but feel deflated by it sometimes.”
“I personally feel like during an election year and COVID, things have become so divisive and so one-sided,” he added. “We’ve lost a little bit of that empathy and compassion so as we talked about it to the students, to see them light up and to see the community responses — it restores your faith in people.”
Melville said his biggest goal is to show how thankful the school is for the efforts of everyone involved and to show them how much of a difference they are making.