Everyone has been dealing with life being abnormal for the past few months.
For Lehi High students and faculty, however, nothing was normal for the entire 2019-20 school year.
That’s what happens when you compound the disruption of a large-scale rebuilding project with the impact of a global pandemic.
“All of a sudden one day you don’t have a lunchroom and you’re eating lunch in the satellite,” Lehi principal Doug Webb said in a phone interview. “You’re trying to help students find a way to where that is or all of a sudden we are having to change the common routes for students.”
He said the construction company that has been doing the building has had to deal with lots of challenges as well.
“All of a sudden you have something blocking the bus lane and you need to be able to move that and get that done and taken care of,” Webb said. “Those are just some of the fun things for us as a staff.”
Then came the shutdown as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. With all those challenges also came some special moments.
“We thoroughly enjoyed taking signs to all of our seniors to their yards and delivering those,” Webb said. “It was a lot of fun watching our people call students at home. Those are memories that will be there forever.”
He said that even with all the unique situations, the students and faculty have been able to work together to make it through.
“Our success has been based on our community,” Webb said. “Our parents and students and our faculty have been able to work through the difficulties from construction to COVID-19 to online learning and graduation and spring stuff being canceled. That’s where our success comes from.”
He added that it wouldn’t have been nearly as successful without the aid of Alpine School District.
“Alpine has been phenomenal in trying to help us oversee and to look at what to do,” Webb said. “We have our administrative team and our office staff. Honestly, there’s been a lot of technology meetings, a lot of emails, and a lot of taking advice and listening and just trying to oversee and keep up to date on where people are.”
He feels that the school and the district has been forced to learn a lot during this time of disruption.
“There are a lot of things we’ve learned about curriculum,” Webb said. “We’ve learned about things we might do a little bit differently and things that have worked well through technology. Also, we’ve learned about flexibility and also learned about essentials and things that you really have got to focus on. Another thing we have learned a lot about is emotional health and figuring out how to help people with how they’re feeling because in-person connection makes a big difference for all of us.”
Now it’s the home stretch for the 2019-20 school year with the virtual graduation taking place on Thursday. Webb said everyone wanted it to be a good experience for the graduates.
“We’ve just been working together as a school as to what we can do based on social distancing and guidelines and providing a graduation for our students,” Webb said. “We had the students come and walk across and receive their diploma cover while we announced their name. It’s been fun to see them and to tell them congratulations, although it’s been emotional for a lot of us.”
He has already started thinking about 2020-21 but there are still a lot of unknowns that will have to be resolved before next fall.
“We’re just taking it slowly,” Webb said. “We’re looking forward to next year and we’re taking it as it comes as to what’s open. We will continue to press forward and be prepared for school and for activities and athletics depending on how things go forward and open up. That’s really all you can do.”