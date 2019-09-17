Only a few weeks old, Lehi’s newest elementary school is already booming.
Liberty Hills Elementary School opened in August with about 510 students — 70 more than expected. And with the new Holbrook Farms housing development being built nearby, it’s only expected to keep growing.
“When you look at the master plan of what this area is going to develop into, it is pretty massive,” said Zach Eager, the school’s principal.
The school opened this fall as one of the Alpine School District’s four new schools and after a contentious boundary decision process. At about 500 students, it has about half the enrollment of many of the district’s western elementary schools.
It’s an enrollment boost for Eager, who was the principal of Hillcrest Elementary School in Orem, which consolidated this fall with Scera Park Elementary School to become the new Centennial Elementary School.
It’s not his first time in a new building. Eager said he was a teacher at Vineyard Elementary School when it was new in the 2000s, back when it was a big deal to have a projector and a document camera in a classroom. They’re tools that are in every classroom at Liberty Hills Elementary School, along with other pieces of technology.
What excites him the most about the school isn’t technology, but safety. The building’s layout forces visitors to go through the front office before they can enter the rest of the school, Eager is able to remotely control every door and he can view both current and old security camera footage.
“It creates additional layers of ways I can safeguard my students, and I love that,” Eager said.
He’s brought over traditions from Hillcrest Elementary School, which includes not only physical materials, but a weekly Monday kickoff assembly where the school recognizes birthdays and does skits.
While there are no Liberty Hills in Lehi, the school is close to Camp Williams and has embraced blue and red as its school colors.
“I love the big picture of our school,” Eager said.
Moving into the school year, he wants to see the school’s new library bulked up with additional resources and would like the school to build on its collection of Chromebooks.
He’d also like the school’s culture of being a team to come across. The school’s mascot is the Huskies, which Eager said shows they pull together to make the school work.
“When the kids walk in, I hope Liberty Hills is a place they feel welcome, that they know they are loved and that they feel safe,” Eager said.