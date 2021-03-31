The “Endgame” Bill, which was signed by Gov. Spencer Cox recently, sets the end of the statewide mask mandate for April 10. But there is still some confusion regarding differences the difference between the statewide and K-12 schools mask mandates.
All three of the Utah County School Districts confirmed Tuesday that communications will be sent out district-wide in the near future to clarify that while the statewide mask mandate ends April 10, the K-12 mask mandate does not end until June 15.
An organization called See My Smile has protests planned across the state for April 10 at 4 p.m. The districts listed on the organization’s website include Davis County School District, Murray School District, and Utah County’s Alpine School District with parents protesting the difference in the two dates.
“We understand that there are many differing opinions about masks,” said David Stephenson, Alpine School District administrator of public relations. “I will say that the board of education or a district has no legal authority to alter mask exceptions before that June 15 date. The board, the superintendent, a school principal, or a school teacher does not have the authority to change the mask order. We are hopeful that our community, our parents, and our students will understand that we don’t have the legal authority to change that and they will help our schools finish this school year strong.”
The communication from the Alpine School District will be sent out to parents and teachers on Wednesday, with the hopes of clarifying the mask mandate end date for students and also emphasizing that the district has no control over it.
Stephenson characterized the protests as frustrating, adding a burden to teachers and school staff that are trying to finish the 2020-21 school year on a high note.
For the Provo City School District, Coordinator of Communications and Public Relations Caleb Price said a communication to parents and students is planned to be sent out in the next few days regarding the mask mandate continuing until the June 15 date.
Something Price brought up in regards to the mask mandate is the quarantine guidelines. He added that quarantines are not required when an interaction involves people wearing masks, saying that this continuation of the mandate also is in an effort to allow in-person education to continue.
The Provo City School District will get through the school year, with the goal of reassessing for the summer term and the following school year. The school board is planning to discuss how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic moving forward in upcoming board meetings, along with the involvement of other staff at the district.
Right now, the district plans to stay compliant with the legal expectations set by the state government and health department.
“We understand the concerns and the frustrations, or whatever it is that’s leading to those feelings,” Price said of those looking to return to school without masks. “We are sympathetic to that and we understand that people have those opinions, but this is from the state. It is a legal thing that we have no authority to override as a district, so we are going to remain in compliance with the mandate we have been given and work with parents and students to make everything go as smoothly as possible.”
Lana Hiskey, the spokesperson for the Nebo School District, said that a similar communication will be sent out district-wide, through the individual schools, to clarify the dates as well.
“We really want to finish the school year strong, be able to keep our kids in school, and having the activities that we have been able to do recently,” Hiskey said.
Stephenson said that the Alpine School District is looking forward to June 15 with the hope that summer school students will be able to attend school without wearing a mask.
“The mask mandate for K-12 schools throughout the state ends on June 15, so that will affect some of our summer school students that will still need to wear a mask until that date,” Stephenson said. “We’re hopeful that after June 15, the mandate as far as masks will be dropped as we continue in summer school.”
He believes that the state will stand by this date if COVID-19 cases look positive, and he also said the district is hopeful about returning to school in the fall without masks as well.
While the Alpine School District may be returning to normal in terms of the masks in the near future, Stephenson did say that some changes may be made to the district’s schedule come the fall of 2021.
“We anticipate providing a forward-thinking proposal for the school board to consider,” Stephenson said of the return to learn plan for next school year. “We could return to exactly how things were before the pandemic, but I think we’ve learned a lot of different things, and we want to try and incorporate some of the best practices we’ve learned into the future schedule structure and the environment that students are learning in.”
Some of these things learned during the COVID-19 pandemic have helped students learn and have made teachers better educators, communicators and more.
Stephenson also said that the district is hoping to harness those things learned and possibly change some traditions that have been around for decades.
While there is hope looking forward, the districts are looking to comply with the statewide regulations set through the end of the school year and until the K-12 mask mandate is set to end on June 15.