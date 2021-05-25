The Nebo School District is celebrating its graduating class of 2021 this week, involving six different high schools and over 2,500 total graduates.
The ceremonies kicked off on Monday with the Landmark High School graduating class, followed by Maple Mountain High School and Payson High School. Ceremonies will continue through Thursday as high school seniors get ready to take the next steps in their lives.
Payson High School Principal Jesse Sorenson spoke to the grit, guts, determination, willingness to see things through to the end and hard work that students in the 2021 class have shown.
Not only did the graduating class cut through the waves of a hectic 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the students did it with grace, kindness and a positive attitude, according to Sorenson.
“Those are pretty traditional things to say at a graduation but this class really exhibits that," Sorenson said. "Other classes haven’t had the same level of adversity and they’ve done it.”
He was next complimentary of staff members at Payson High School, saying they were phenomenal at meeting the needs of the students this year as they fought through absences, quarantine and more.
Sorenson added that staff members dug in, did what they were there to do, and were positive the whole way through.
Senior Lauren Cowan delivered the Principal's Choice address at the graduation for Payson, which was titled "Never Let it Stop You."
Cowan is set to attend Southern Utah University in the fall of 2021 and had a piece of her artwork displayed at the White House for the past year.
The art, which she completed during her freshman year, was chosen as the first-place winner for Utah's 4th Congressional District and was hung at the White House as a result.
While Cowan was stressed about her speech at graduation, the senior delivered a message that hit home for many graduates this year. It revolved around Cowan's birthmark and how she has not let it stop her from doing anything.
“I talked about the challenges that I have had to face with that and how I have tried to never let it stop me from doing the things I love to do and want to do," Cowan said in a post-graduation interview. "I related it to them in that way, that we all have some big challenges that we are going to go through but we can’t let it define us, we just have to push through and not let it stop us from doing the things we want to do.”
This related to the pandemic as a whole, and while it may have been a tough year, Cowan said she was glad that an in-person ceremony was able to be held without masks.
Despite the natural stress of giving a graduation speech, Cowan said it was a great experience to sit on the stage and see the entire graduating class.
The pandemic was tough on Cowan, who lives in Genoa and could not spend time with friends who live in Payson. She said that this separation did lead to some more participation at school, not just from herself but from all of the students.
“Coming back, I noticed that there was more participation with different group events and all of the events we planned on student council this year had so much more participation," Cowan said.
Maybe it was that fear of missing out for some students, but Cowan made the best of her final year on campus so she would not miss out. She did choir, orchestra, soccer, student council and participated in honors classes throughout.
It's safe to say that Cowan left her mark at Payson High School, but she is looking forward to snowboarding, hiking and adventuring in southern Utah come this fall. Following her first year at school, she is also hoping to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I’m proud to be a Lion, I always will be," Cowan said.
Sorenson summed up the 2020-21 school year into one word for the students: adaptable. Through the ebbs and flows, Sorenson said that the students continued to roll with the punches.
It is an especially important year for Sorenson, as his oldest son graduates from Payson High School as well. He said he has gotten to know many of the graduates personally and he continued to praise them.
“We’re excited to wish them the best and hope they will always remember that they are Payson Lions," Sorenson said.
Below is a list of all the high schools in the Nebo School District, along with the number of graduates from that school and the total amount of scholarship dollars awarded to those graduates.
-- Springville High School: 435 graduates, $4,725,432 in scholarships.
-- Spanish Fork High School: 435 graduates, $2,909,345 in scholarships.
-- Salem Hills High School: 439 graduates, $5,399,344 in scholarships.
-- Payson High School: 455 graduates, $5,106,598 in scholarships.
-- Maple Mountain High School: 535 graduates, $5,702,000 in scholarships.
-- Landmark High School: 215 graduates, $280,000 in scholarships.