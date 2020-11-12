According to the Nebo School District's COVID-19 dashboard, four of its high schools -- Maple Mountain, Salem Hills, Payson and Springville -- have all been moved to an alternating schedule due to 15 or more positive COVID-19 cases.
The alternating schedule is a move to two days a week of in-person instruction with students attending certain days based alphabetically on their last names, said a letter sent out to parents. There also will be at-home learning on Wednesdays.
There will be no school on Friday as teachers prepare for the new schedule.
"The 'Alternating Day Schedule' will be in place through the Thanksgiving holiday (returning to school on Monday, Nov. 30), with the hope that we'll be able to reduce the case counts and have all students return to full 'At-School Learning,' " said the letter.
Along with those four high schools, Springville Junior High School is in the nine to 14 positive case range. Based on the case numbers the district has, it is deciding to leave the school open based on the number of COVID-19 cases coming out of quarantine.
District spokesperson Lana Hiskey said that Springville Junior High School could move to an alternating day schedule due to the fluidity of its situation.
"Almost all of the COVID-19 cases that we are having at school are due to social interactions that occur outside of school," the letter added. "Therefore, we continue to ask everyone to follow COVID-19 safety protocols in all of your own personal decisions. All extracurricular activities (except state playoffs) are still postponed through Nov. 23. After that day, these activities will resume with increased protocols."
Nebo School District secondary schools have been attending school in person four days a week since the beginning of the school year and have not had to move any of its schools to an alternative schedule until this week.
Hiskey said the reason is due to guidelines being followed on campus in the Nebo School District and pointed to gatherings outside of school being the culprit of COVID-19 spread in the schools.
"I've marveled at how well our teachers and our students have tried to keep physical distance and masks on, however, we do have social activities that happen, and I think this is a direct result of some of those social activities. If you look at the date, one of the things we are noticing is a jump from Halloween social gatherings."
With the movement to an alternating schedule coming on Monday, the hope is to have students returning to classes after Thanksgiving, but with the holiday come some more expected social gatherings as well.
Hiskey is cautiously optimistic about the return after Thanksgiving.
"That is our intent," Hiskey said about a return to class after the holiday. "We definitely would like to see students back in classrooms full-time. We know that that is best for students socially, emotionally, physically and academically. We're also hoping that for us, it's a wake-up call how quickly numbers can change."
She also saluted the children in the district who are following the guidelines set forth, pointing to the fact that a high school with 1,500 to 1,800 students only had 15 total cases. Hiskey added that a majority of the children are following the guidelines.