The Alpine School District anticipates it will have to budget an additional $1 million annually in order to cover the cost of fee waivers in light of a new state law.
The completely rewritten Policy No. 5146, School Fees and Waivers, adopts several changes in response to a new rule from the Utah State Board of Education, including that districts must create a cap on how much a school can charge for class, program and activity fees, that districts must make and publish budgets for how revenue collected from fees will be spent, that schools cannot factor in the cost of fee waivers into the cost for families who do not qualify for fee waivers and a ban starting in the 2022-23 school year for most textbook fees. Under the policy, schools also cannot withhold a grade or diploma, or exclude a student from a class or program, because a fee hasn’t been paid.
A final version of the policy is expected to be approved by the Alpine School District Board of Education in March.
“Some of this is really good, and some of this is going to be really hard,” said Ada Wilson, a member of the Alpine School District Board of Education, during a study session on the policy Tuesday afternoon.
Members of the board expressed frustration with the new state rule, stating that taxpayers will have to pay additional funds to cover the cost of fee waivers, which were previously absorbed by individual school communities by budgeting it into the cost charged to families who don’t qualify for fee waivers.
The district has budgeted $100,000 annually for the last 18 years to help offset the cost of fee waivers at secondary schools. It anticipates that it will need to add about $1 million to that budget to help absorb those costs.
“It is another unfunded mandate,” said Julie King, a member of the board.
King was concerned that the new rule makes virtually all fees capable of being waived. She said the rule has already cost the Alpine School District money due to employee hours and time required to draft the policy, and that it will require additional money to pay for training and documentation.
“We don’t really know the full cost yet, and that is highly concerning to me as a board member as we want to be very careful stewards with taxpayer dollars,” King said during the board’s business meeting Tuesday evening. “Essentially we are passing on those costs to our taxpayers.”
While school fees are unpopular, she said she sees it as a user fee.
“By removing school fees from so many things, we are essentially passing that cost on to taxpayers, and that is never-ending,” King said.
Sarah Beeson, a member of the board, said the new rule doesn’t reflect Utah’s values. She called it offensive that the state didn’t let individual districts change policies on their own.
“I feel like it is overreach on a state level for something we could have done better because we know our kids,” she said.
Beeson advocated for the Alpine School District Board of Education to create a letter that would be shared with other school districts that lists issues they have with the policy.
In the end, she said the rule hurts the people it wants to protect.
“This sounds like social justice more than being compassionate towards the needs of people,” she said.
Wilson said that she’s frustrated because under the policy, students who qualify for fee waivers could have more opportunities than students who don’t. She’d like to see the policy allow for partial fee waivers, instead of an all-or-nothing approach.
“I think we do have families and students who truly cannot afford the things that will greatly enrich their lives, and iIdo think we need to be mindful of them,” Wilson said. “But I also think we need to treat them with dignity and respect, and I do not feel like this does that.”