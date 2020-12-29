Public education in Utah County saw it's fair share of peaks and valleys, but through it all, it persisted.
Teachers continued to do their jobs despite the health concerns, students fought through a remote learning battle in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and administrators led the schools districts through this unprecedented time.
This roller coaster ride through 2020 for K-12 education started on March 13 when Gov. Gary Herbert dismissed public schools for two weeks with an unknown date of return.
As schools adapted, some great things came out of the challenges — this included graduation ceremonies, school events and eventually the fall 2020 semester continuing on with modified safety guidelines.
Provo student attempt to pay off $17,000 in district lunch fees
It all started with Jade Viveiros’ little sister, a third grade class and a boy at lunch.
Viveiros thought it was bittersweet when her sister told her that her third grade class all pitched in parts of their lunch to create one for a boy who couldn’t pay for his own and had decided to go without. Then Viveiros started thinking.
“My little sister is only 8, so I can’t imagine if she didn’t get lunch that day, or if she didn’t eat,” said Viveiros, a junior at Timpview High School in Provo. “It just touched something in me, I guess.”
Curious, Viveiros called the Provo City School District to ask what the outstanding lunch balance for the district was. Now, she’s trying to raise $17,000 to pay unpaid lunch fees in the district to make sure that no student feels embarrassed about getting a lunch.
About 38% of the 16,000 students in the Provo City School District are considered economically disadvantaged, according to information from the Utah State Board of Education.
She then found out that the amount of money owed in lunch accounts varies per school. Viveiros said it’s often less at low-income schools because many students are already on the free or reduced lunch program.
After raising $900 to clear the balance at Timpview, Viveiros plans to expand to other schools.
Gov. Herbert dismisses K-12 education for 2 weeks
The announcement of a “soft closure” of all of Utah’s public K-12 schools came from Governor Herbert on March 13. The closure was a preventative effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Schools were then dismissed for two weeks beginning March 16. Herbert said at a press conference that the state would reevaluate the closure at a later time since the current situation was rapidly evolving.
On March 12, Utah’s public schools were told to prepare for closure, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
“This situation is changing rapidly,” Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said at the press conference. “In some sense, that is a really good thing because it means that our information is becoming more reliable, and our decision making processes are becoming more sophisticated.”
The move came a day after Herbert called to restrict public gatherings.
Graduations for K-12 schools
With the COVID-19 pandemic making its way into the state of Utah, schools had a big question on the horizon — how would they celebrate their graduating classes?
This included ideas from virtual graduations, drive-thru graduations and more.
Two options that districts considered were the postponement of ceremonies until gathering restrictions are lifted or having ceremonies in May that have more virtual components and comply with social-distancing guidelines.
Alpine School District then sent out surveys to seniors, parents and educators asking their preference between the two ideas and received more than 6,600 responses as well as 54 pages of comments.
“The students want to be all together,” said Rhonda Bromley, assistant superintendent for Alpine School District. “Many know that in fall they will be gone on missions (for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) or the military or be college students. Some of the comments were from students saying, ‘don’t leave me out.’”
Mountain View High School even turned to a drive-thru graduation.
Mountain View administrator Trevor Schramm said most of the graduating seniors were happy with the ceremony, stressing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Some students have told me they love it,” Schramm said. “They get more individual attention this way then when we hold it at the Marriott Center. When it’s there we averaged one graduating senior about every five or 10 seconds. This way, it’s about every minute or so.”
It all ended with a bang when 10 Utah Valley high schools celebrated their graduating classes with a fireworks show.
That means graduates, their families and their communities could see the night sky light up on whether they lived in Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Lehi, Highland, Cedar Hills, Alpine, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Lindon, Vineyard or Orem.
"Having them synchronized shows the united front that we have in Alpine School District with our graduation this year," said David Stephenson, administrator of public relations.
Each show then ended with fireworks in the perspective school's colors, and Stephenson added that some people went into the mountains so they could enjoy more than one show at the same time.
School starts in the fall of 2020
While the end of the school year in the spring of 2020 has a different look, come time to start in the fall, the Nebo, Alpine and Provo School Districts opened their doors with new guidelines and more.
Alpine School District, the largest in the state, started back to school with more than 84,000 students reporting either in person or remotely.
While face masks and personal distancing were the order of the day, it didn’t stop students, faculty and staff from having a bit of excitement as they started another school year with their friends.
“Mountain View is making sure that all students who enter the doors feel safe, confident and connected during this difficult time,” Principal Mike Ericksen said. “We have the student council, staff, along with administration out in the hall to greet the students as they come in the doors. This way students see the face, under a face covering, of a person that they will interact with regularly, in the hallways during the school year. We want the students to feel special, welcomed, and connected back to the school after a difficult fourth term.”
Nebo School District rang the first bells for school as well, with students coming back to big welcomes from teachers, staff, red carpets, balloons, welcome signs and even a siren or two from fire trucks and police joining the excitement.
“It’s been awesome,” said Lana Hiskey, community relations administrator. ”I’ve been in every grade level today. Students are wearing their masks. I had no idea it was going to be such a great day.”
Nebo School District has about 34,000 students and 4,500 employees. There are 30 elementary schools and 15 secondary schools. The district goes from Springville south to Goshen and the Juab County line.
According to Hiskey, about 90% of the students returned for face-to-face learning with about 9% doing school remotely.
The Provo School District started the year with split days that put 50% of the students coming to school Monday and Wednesday, and the other 50% attending on Tuesday and Thursday with Fridays at home for all students, according to Price.
There are about 15,000 students in the district. Perhaps one of the most impressive things about Provo schools is that every student in the district has been assigned a Chromebook tablet so they can do school work from home.
“After being sent home in March with most students having Chromebooks we decided to get enough for everyone,” Price said. “Students use them so much (at school) they know how they work and can work from home.”
While the excitement levels were high for students returning to school, teachers also shared some of that excitement.
“The teachers were even more excited to be back than in past years,” Hiskey said. “It’s been so long since kids have been back in classrooms, they were ready.”
Provo City School District Bond
The Provo City School District attempted to pass a bond in 2019 that included multiple school projects in it but come 2020 the decision for voters was made a little bit easier, at least some thought.
In 2019, when officials from the Utah Division of Risk Management saw that the condition of the school was worse than they thought, they were looking at possibly withdrawing insurance for the school. Then, the bond on the 2019 ballot was turned down by voters, adding more fuel to the fire.
“After that, the board continued to monitor the situation,” Provo School District spokesperson Caleb Price said. “Timpview was becoming more and more dangerous to the point where state risk came in and said that if we didn’t start taking steps to mitigate the problems, they wouldn’t be able to insure us moving forward. That’s where the idea and concept for this bond came from, knowing that we had to do something with Timpview in working with state experts, contractors and architects. They were able to develop a plan to address just a portion of the school to mitigate the problems that were impacting the safety of students and teachers there.”
Construction started immediately with a plan for construction to go on no matter how the community voted.
The vote then presented two options. A “yes” vote meant lower interest rates while a “no” vote meant the board will borrow money at a higher interest rate.
“In simplified terms, it does come down to that,” Price said of the vote on interest rates. “The project needed to start, state risk made it clear we needed to start sooner rather than later, and in understanding the other bond was an option that could be used in a worst-case scenario, the board is able to do that and will do that if the bond fails.”
Even with the decision being monetarily based, the bond only passed by 559 votes and a 1.54% margin.
The plans were then cemented by the decision from voters, but the tight margin led to some conversation between the school district and other city officials.
These conversations included discussions of mistrust in local governments, the lack of discussion in the community and a divide between areas of the city.
Council chair George Handley agreed with all of the various discussions, stating that there are increasing divisions in the community and growing distrust with government institutions.
He is hoping to shift the narrative around bonds and projects going forward.
“I don’t know how to do this, but I think the narrative has to change in which we see these things as investments in the future, and that we are investing in our children and grandchildren,” Handley said. “We’re doing this as an act of service to the public and to future generations. I just think we have to beat that drum over and over again because it’s amazing to me how often people will vote for the thing that actually costs more money, in the name of not wanting to spend any money.”
The key, according to Handley, is to fight the perception that the city council or school district is not worthy of trust. The goal is to get people to buy into the decisions being made by both groups.
Partridge closed out the conversation with talks of bringing people together to talk about solutions, one way she felt would generate more investment from the community going forward on upcoming projects and bonds.
Braley Dodson, Jared Lloyd, Genelle Pugmire, Megan Olson and Patrick Carr contributed to this story.