Once robotic, Utah schools are reinserting humanity into online education

Alpine School District’s secret to getting students to succeed at online education wasn’t about identifying what its students didn’t like about traditional school. It was finding what they did.
And once it had those answers — the lunchroom, friends, that one teacher who understood them in a way no one else did — the district knew the key wasn’t to take kids out of the brick and mortar schools. It was the embrace them.
“We went to the philosophy that basically education is the most human endeavor that you can do, and the more mechanized it gets, the less it is education and the more it is a game of systems, and so we wanted to make it human,” said McKay Jensen, the software engineer architect for the Alpine School District’s East Shore Online.
That meant going against the idea of online educating happening outside of school and without a teacher and instead planning online courses into a student’s schedule for them to take in a computer lab with a paraeducator. It’s a method that keeps students in their schools, around the things they like about it, and forces individual schools to be accountable for that student’s success.
That hasn’t always been the case. Online education has traditionally been seen as less rigorous than traditional programs, has typically performed at lower levels and has been plagued with disconnection.
The Alpine School District, and other online programs around the state, are trying to change that.
A new model
Online education in Utah started off in the 1990s fairly straightforwardly. Districts took textbooks, placed them online and then students tested on the material.
That’s not how most programs operate today.
“It is very interactive, it is very much more mastery based,” said Laura Belnap, who helped establish online education in the Davis School District in 2002.
Today, Belnap is the director of the St. George-based Utah Online School and is a member of the Utah State Board of Education.
Belnap said people imagine online students behind computers all day doing their work. Instead, they’re doing hands-on activities using books, microscopes and other materials sent by Utah Online School. The students do projects instead of many end-of-unit tests, and the children have the opportunity to participate in monthly activities held across the state.
Many of the school’s students have anxiety, or want to reduce their schedules in order to pursue extracurricular activities. Belnap said the school’s student body includes families who travel and actors on either coasts.
“The traditional model doesn’t fit their needs for driving their own learning,” Belnap said.
She said the school’s completion rate is at 93%.
But online schools also face their own set of challenges. Attendance can look different than in a traditional program, the quality of curriculum varies and it can be difficult to prove a student did their own work.
“I think some of the things that we are facing is some of the dark underbelly of online education is that kids are getting credit with a lack of oversight and good work,” Belnap said.
That can also make those in the field of education skeptical about programs when they pop up.
“Those in traditional want to make this harder because they don’t understand this is being presented in a different way,” she said.
The Utah Online School can see if a student logs in and becomes idle. If a student goes 10 consecutive days without logging on, they’re taken out of the funding the school receives, just like in a traditional school.
As online education continues to grow, she sees guidelines being formed for marking attendance and proving work.
“I honestly believe that the state at some point is going to have to put some guardrails up as far as what is an online program,” Belnap said.
Connecting students
to the classroom
From the beginning, Mountain Heights Academy knew it wanted to keep traditional classroom interaction intact.
“We decided this needed to be very student-centered,” said DeLaina Tonks, the principal of Mountain Heights Academy, a public charter school based out of West Jordan.
Tonks, who is also the vice chair for the Utah State Charter School Board, has been the school’s principal since it opened in 2009.
The school wanted to create opportunities for students to connect with their teachers and classmates no matter where they are in Utah. Teachers have virtual office hours each day, the school has clubs, holds a prom and the school tries to keep teacher ratios at one instructor for every 100 students in a core class or from 1:175 to 1:200 for an elective course.
Because teachers only instruct a class once, Tonks said they’re able to dedicate the rest of their time to working one-on-one with students.
“The level of access to teachers is one of the biggest reasons why students come here, because they need that additional help,” Tonks said.
The school does many live classes, meaning students can keep a schedule of when they participate in virtual classes in the same way they would at their traditional junior and high schools. If they can’t make a class, the students can access it later.
But not every student comes in with the skills to be self-motivated to independently navigate a course. Tonks said about 15% of the school’s population are low-engaged students, which has led to the creation of a student services department that supports teachers in uncovering the barriers to education. That can include teaching students how to submit assignments, helping them get motivated or even sending them a timer. In the end, it’s teaching students how to learn and holding them accountable.
“If they say they are going to do a certain class at a certain time, they need to do that,” Tonks said.
About a third of the enrollment is made up of special education students. For those, Tonks said teachers are able to give the students a reduced workload without the students finding out.
There’s also different options for students who want to be on a college prep or honor track.
The school builds its own curriculum instead of using an out-of-state vendor. Mountain Heights Academy’s curriculum is considered an open educational resource, meaning that it can be tweaked and used for free.
But while online education utilizes technology in order to work, it’s taken some time for it to catch up. When the school first opened, video chats were slow, pixelated and unreliable, when it needed multiple cameras to support students who were accessing it from a handful of locations.
“The technology has come a long way for things we needed, but the technology needed to catch up,” Tonks said.
The public’s impression of online education has also evolved. Nowadays Tonks said the students understand what the school is about, but parents believe it’s purely about recovering credits from failed classes or get what she calls “Friday Night Lights syndrome” where they worry about students missing out on the experience of going to football games.
“That is one of the biggest barriers, is educating the parents on what this looks like and why this could be a great experience,” she said.
Making improvements
Lumen Scholar Institute has had its struggles.
The Orem-based online, public charter school has seen changes since it opened about five years ago. For the 2016-17 school year, the last academic year the state assigned school grades, the K-12 school received an F. It also experienced technical difficulties during its early days.
The school is trying to boost its achievement. After seeing a turnover in administration, it changed last year to a different organization model utilizing multiple department directors instead of one, executive director, and has returned to its original charter.
The school offers a blended model where students can learn onsite, online or through a mix of the two.
The model helps online education feel less isolating for its students, according to Tracy Willburn, Lumen Scholar Institute’s director of academic affairs.
“I think it really prepares our students to see and use technology for authentic relationships,” she said.
The school’s population include families who want to dedicate more time to extracurricular activities, those who struggle in a traditional school setting and those who still identify as homeschoolers after enrolling.
“We see students whose families are really looking for an alternative, something that’s not the same as what they’ll get at a district or a charter school, families looking for more freedom in the week and still have the supports from the state behind them,” said Jonathan Seal, the school’s director of operations.
The school’s evolution has also included training parents by sending them through a program so they know what’s expected of the students. Despite being online, Seal said it’s still very hands-on.
With the blended model, Willburn said the school uses technology with a purpose instead of simply having it there. But that can be hard to explain to parents, Willburn said, who assume technology is only used for entertainment.
“You can be on the computer, working, and I think that will create a generation of professionals who will be able to understand and embrace that and realize that it’s not just stupid cat videos,” Willburn said.
She said the school is learning from its mistakes, which have included recognizing that a one-size-fits-all model of online education isn’t successful for its students.
“I think that is a big problem with online education,” Willburn said. “You take the quiz. You’ve finished the module. Have you learned anything?”
As technology advances, she sees it becoming more interactive and individualized.
Returning to
the classroom
The Alpine School District’s East Shore Online program has its roots decades back, when the school district established a packet program for a pregnant teenager. The credit recovery program was done on a student’s own time, outside of school and without a teacher.
Then, in 2001 when McKay Jensen joined the district, they had him put filing cabinets worth of material online. It was a strange way to start an online program, he said, because other districts will start with an online software package to create the curriculum for them.
“We started from the very beginning creating our own content,” he said.
Jensen, the software engineer architect for East Shore Online, looked around for a software package, but in the end, he said none of the ones offered by private companies met Utah’s needs.
“It was never as good as teachers getting together and doing the content themselves,” Jensen said.
The program was seen as a credit recovery program and was essentially used to help students pretend they were in school. The students weren’t given failing grades and could take two classes a year in order to get a B average, but they weren’t progressing toward graduation. Jensen said the program became a credit-granting machine that in instances where a football player wanted to remain academically-eligible to play, or to educate the students the schools didn’t want.
Then, in the early 2010s, there was a philosophical shift on how graduates would be counted, and the program divided into a structured, alternative high school and a separate, online program.
Today, students’ online classes are built into their regular school schedules.
“We believe the best place for a student to really learn is what we are funded for, buildings, classrooms, and we want to support that,” Jensen said. “We don’t view ourselves as a competition to that, because we believe that education is human.”
The challenge, however, is getting people to understand what the program is today. East Shore Online has about 6,000 students enrolled in courses, with the average student completing a credit with the program.
Only 5% of its students are using it for the majority of their school credit, and 55% are using the online courses to solve conflicts in their class schedules.
“We are serving our most advanced students as well as our most at-risk students,” said Julie Price, the principal of East Shore Online.
She sees it as a supplementary program and wants to make the online experience similar to what students have in a classroom.
“We are trying to give the most authentic experience in an online setting,” she said.
Online courses typically have lower completion rates than traditional ones. After East Shore Online began having students stay at their schools to complete classes, its completion rate rose to the 90% range. It’s since gone down to about 75%, which Jensen said is due to attracting more students.
“This program produces the student that is just as good as anything that is happening in our regular buildings,” he said.