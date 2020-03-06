Three Lincoln Academy students have become schoolwide celebrities after their “Hamilton”-inspired song was chosen in a national competition to be performed on a Broadway stage.
“The kids have been asking for autographs,” said Stephanie Eau Claire, a sixth grade reading teacher at Lincoln Academy, a public charter school in Pleasant Grove.
Lincoln Academy was one of 75 schools nationwide and the only one in Utah that was chosen to pilot the Hamilton Education Program Online, an expansion of the touring Hamilton Education Program. The program gives students access to primary source materials as they create original pieces of performance art based on American history.
Each school could select one piece of performance art to be entered into a competition and lottery for the chance to win an all-expense paid, full-day theatre experience in New York City that includes watching a matinee performance of “Hamilton” on Broadway with other winners.
The touring Hamilton Education Program launched in 2016 with the goal of reaching 250,000 students through 2020. The program has previously only been available to Title I high schools in areas where the touring production of “Hamilton” performed. The free, digital program will be expanded to the sixth through 12th grades in public, private and charter schools next school year.
Eau Claire has previously used materials from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, which hosts the program. She applied for the pilot, she said, because of a student who was an avid “Hamilton” fan.
She taught the program over six weeks in the fall and was alerted last week that three of her students — Jaxon Hardy, Carter Memmott and Benjamin Bezzant — were chosen as one of 20 groups nationwide to perform their piece on stage.
Jaxon was in another class celebrating his birthday when Eau Claire was notified the students had won.
“Then Ms. Eau Claire walks in, and she tells us we’re going to New York, and it was just a party,” Jaxon said.
The students created a song set to the tune of MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” that tells the story of the duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, which resulted in Hamilton’s death.
“It was really fun,” Carter said.
The students are considering wearing golden parachute pants on stage when they perform the song.
They’ll travel to New York City next month to perform their piece on the same Broadway stage as “Hamilton.” The trip will include theatre experiences, a showing of “Hamilton” and the opportunity to view the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History’s document collection.
For Eau Claire, showing students primary source materials, “Hamilton” clips and interviews with the cast was a way to get her class involved in the country’s early history.
“Most of American history is so dry — someone passed this law or did this,” Eau Claire said. “Hamilton’s life was downright scandalous. It was unusual.”
For Carter, the favorite parts of the lessons was hearing about Hamilton and Burr’s duel. The students would get together after school, looking up information about it that they could incorporate into their song.
Benjamin enjoyed listening to “My Shot,” where Hamilton’s character outlines his goals with other Revolutionary War figures.
“It’s pretty funny,” Benjamin said.
Eau Claire said the program provided background information on the historical texts for the students. She said some documents were difficult for the students to read, but that they understood them with the combination of the provided context and performance clips.
“I had no idea what to expect,” Eau Claire said. “I love the videos, and you could almost hold it as a carrot at the end of class.”
She’s become a fan of the program and has already signed up for it for next year.
The students didn’t expect to win because they were competing against high schoolers. Eau Claire said there were a handful of student groups in her class that could have won.
“This is one of those events that makes me so proud, because I didn’t do it,” Eau Claire said.