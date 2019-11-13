Provo’s newest charter school has filed for bankruptcy.
Treeside Charter School, a public charter school that opened its doors in 2017, filed for bankruptcy Tuesday, according to court documents.
The school educates children in the kindergarten through sixth grades and had 433 students last year, according to information from the Utah State Board of Education. The school opened with a capacity for about 530 students.
The school had a transfer rate of 19.8% in 2018 and 13.5% in 2019, according to information from the Utah State Charter School Board.
The Daily Herald has reached out to Treeside Charter School and the Utah State Charter School Board for comment.
The story is developing and more will be updated as it is made available.