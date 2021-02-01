On Monday, the Provo City School District welcomed secondary school students back for five days of instruction per week with the same shortened schedule that has been in effect.
The district's elementary schools have already made the same move and a release from the district cited how important face-to-face instruction is to the development and well-being of students.
“Really it all comes down to trying to provide more face-to-face interaction between teachers and students," said Caleb Price, the district's coordinator of communications and public relations, about the move. "With the new guidelines that the state has set as far as what constitutes a quarantine and mask-to-mask exposure not qualifying the student for quarantine, it provided the opportunity to increase that time between teachers and students. As we’ve been following the data all school year, for the most part we are not seeing transmission inside the schools. With students being in the schools and wearing masks all the time, teachers wearing masks all of the time, the board felt like increasing the time they had in class was not going to negatively effect students very much.”
The conversation the board had on the matter questioned how the addition of more school time during the week would impact the spread of COVID-19, if at all.
Throughout the pandemic, districts in Utah County have emphasized that COVID-19 has been spread outside of the schools rather than in them, another point of the discussion.
Price added that the decision was made in consultation with the district's safety committee and the county health department.
As of Monday, the first day of the new schedule, both Timpview and Provo high schools had over 15 cases of COVID-19, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. Provo High School is also coming off of a week spent in Phase 1 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, raising some questions about the move.
Price said the school board is committed to providing as much in-person instruction as possible while still balancing the health and safety of students and employees. With the health department consulting the district, there is a feeling the balance can be maintained with the extended days of instruction.
Another concern with the extended schedule is the possibility of a move back and forth from Phase 1 and the five days of instruction.
“That’s something that had been brought up, they discussed that," Price said. "They weighed that against the instructional time for students and what we’re seeing as far as grades, attendance and success of the classrooms. Our school board is really cognizant of the struggles students might be having in school and want to provide as much opportunity as possible to be in class. It’s a fine line, a balance they are trying to walk between the two and when all the data was taken into consideration, the board made this decision.”
The district also reinstated its attendance policy starting this week. While the attendance policy is a way to keep students and parents accountable, Price said the district does not want students coming to school if they are feeling sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19.
“We want to be able to have the students in school as much as possible," Price said. "We want to encourage them to be there and see that it is important for our students, but we also realize that there are going to be times where there is sickness with a student or family member that requires them to be out. While we want to encourage them to be in school while they are healthy, we realize that there is a need to work with them when there is a sickness.”
Price continued, emphasizing that the district is committed to working with families through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The extended schedule also comes on the heels of teachers in the district receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, with the first group of educators getting the second dose next week. Price said that has alleviated some concerns for employees as well.