During a recent board meeting, members of the Provo City School District Board of Education decided on moving schools to five days of instruction per week with a shortened bell schedule.
The change will take effect for elementary schools next week while secondary schools will see the schedule change during the first week of February.
Many comments and concerns were brought up by board members and they included vaccination concerns for teachers, student mental health, attendance, student engagement and more.
Board member McKay Jensen felt that the decision should have waited until the following board meeting, which was scheduled for Feb. 9.
“We reset all of the numbers so everything looks really great but, man, how many times have we been burned by everything looking really great?" Jensen said during the meeting. "I know what we want, we want our kids in school, we want more instructional time, we want our teachers to be safe, these are the things we want but the things we don’t know after one week of instruction after the holiday is troubling to me.”
Responses from other board members argued that making a change for the future would not change anything closer to the date of the schedule change.
Jennifer Partridge added that she had heard from teachers asking for an earlier notice of the change, if possible. She continued, asking how adding a few more hours to the school week would impact school safety.
Board member Nate Bryson questioned the possibility of making a decision during the first board meeting in February, saying that at that point the change should wait until the end of the third term.
“We never know where we’re going to be in this," Bryson said. "This whole thing has been so fluid and it changes so much. It seems like it makes sense right now because we have the end of the term. It seems more natural to do it right now than to do it the 27th of February.”
Bryson pointed to emails from students saying that they can not go to school on Fridays due to work, after-school activities and more. He was worried that if the decision for five days of instruction was held off anymore, school would become a three- or four-hour commitment for only Monday through Thursday.
During other times around those days, students can work, ski or spend time with friends, focusing on things other than school.
Board president Melanie Hall pushed for a decision during the meeting in an effort to have more school time for the children in the district.
While there is plenty of unknown for board members in regards to the change in schedule, how it will impact COVID-19 case numbers and how it could impact the safety of all involved, Rebecca Nielsen said there is a lot the board does know.
“We do know that our engagement is awful, we know that our students' grades this year compared to last year are a lot lower and we know that the kids that came in at the beginning of the year were way less prepared than what they were last year," Nielsen said. "There are some things that we do know, and those are the things that make me feel compelled to move sooner rather than later.”
Jensen was then the one to push for elementary to return to five days of instruction prior to the secondary schools.
A motion was then brought up to have elementary schools return to five days of instruction with the shortened schedule starting the week of Jan. 25. The motion passed 6-1.
The biggest worries expressed for secondary schools revolved around the burden on teachers. This involved secondary teachers having 200 students, unlike elementary teachers, and questions of teacher safety.
Jensen then moved to have secondary schools move to the same schedule proposed for elementary schools, but during the first week of February.
That motion also passed with a vote of 5-2. On of the objectors, new board member Teri McCabe, said that she was in favor of moving secondary schools to five days of instruction per week following the end of the third term in the middle of March.
"This schedule will continue to allow sufficient time to sanitize the building each afternoon/evening, and will continue to provide teachers extra time to plan and coordinate with students," a statement on the district's website said. "As part of this updated plan, participation in the home study program will be limited. Please look for more information concerning these updates to be provided in the coming days."