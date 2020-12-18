In a recent school board meeting, the Prove City School District unanimously approved Policy 3300 on gender-inclusive schools.
One of the main goals behind the policy was to align better with federal and state expectations.
"All students shall be afforded the same rights with regards to use of names and pronouns, dress codes, physical education participation, confidentiality of school and health records, or communications, without fear of discrimination, harassment, and disclosure of confidential information," the policy states.
District spokesperson Caleb Price said the policy directs the district to develop procedures that address gender inclusivity in schools and focus on the rights of all students and staff.
This marked the first step, according to Price.
“Now it allows the district to start working on those specific things to create policies and procedures so that all of our students and all of our employees can feel comfortable and not discriminated against,” Price said.
During the public input section of the meeting, two individuals stepped up tp speak to the board about the policy.
The first was Jessica Theurer, a Provo High School teacher and the faculty advisor for the gay-straight alliance club at the school.
Theurer started by saying that she came to the meeting to be a voice for the LGBTQ students, adding that the students epitomize those without a voice in the district.
"These students don’t feel safe to speak for themselves because many of them are at risk for ostracization, humiliation and often self harm potentially leading to suicide," Theurer said. "The gender inclusion policy discussed earlier this evening is a huge, massive step in the right direction for our district. It’ll take a step towards a longer and much-needed discussion in our district about how to support the social and the emotional well being of our diverse and at-risk students.”
She continued, talking about how important it is that LGBTQ students feel safe at school, safe to express themselves, safe to use the bathroom where they feel comfortable and safe from bullying or humiliation.
The second to speak about the policy was the parent of a transgender student in the district.
She sent a letter to the board in approval of the policy, which also included 180 signatures that were collected in three or four days.
“Education is the key, we need to educate our teachers," the parent said. "This needs to happen. Comments I get when I bring it up are, ‘I didn’t even realize this is a thing.’ When I asked for my child to use preferred names at school, I was told no because, ‘We’re comfortable with how things are.’ As I push forward, my child was the first one to be allowed to use a preferred name at school starting at the beginning of this calendar year.”
She added that these children are high risk and if the policy was put in place, it could possibly protect them. Her time ended with her saying that the policy was long overdue.
Right before the board unanimously approved the policy, board member Jennifer Partridge spoke on the policy.
“I feel it’s an important policy and I’m glad we are doing this," Partridge said. "All of our students need to feel seen, known and everyone needs to be treated with respect and dignity, and I’m glad we are putting in a policy to do that."
Price added that some of the things included in the policy have been done in practice, but the board decided to put it in writing.
“Obviously it was a priority for our board and for our district to get this in writing," Price said. "Really it lines out what the district is looking at and working on when it comes to inclusivity. It’s the first step and it’s not in any way the final step. It’s something that will continue to be worked on, looked at and it will continue for as long as it takes to look at all of the different aspects.”