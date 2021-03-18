Sally Otterstrom, a junior at Provo High, was sitting in her math class one day when her teacher brought up that the Provo City School District board was considering a move to Phase 3 from Phase 2.5 for the fourth term.
The move would have had all students returning to a full-time schedule with five full days of instruction on campus.
After hearing that another student was considering starting a petition against the move, Otterstrom took matters into her own hands.
With the help of some friends, she petitioned around campus and garnered some attention from her classmates, getting over 300 signatures on her petition by the time she presented it to the board at last week’s meeting.
“The reason behind it is, a lot of us students have already felt very stressed out and all of my friends have jobs or things they are working on,” Otterstrom said. “I felt like a lot of my fellow students would agree with me on this.”
She wrote down a rough draft of the petition in her notebook at school and later created the signature sheets and began sharing them around her friend group. Soon the petition was being shared on the Instagram stories of students and it took off from there.
It has been a tough transition for students this year, and Otterstrom said that the movement from different phases led to stress and caused some instability with students’ schedules.
“It’s the fact that this year has already been super unstable and we’ve moved from Phase 1 to Phase 2 and then back to Phase 1,” Otterstrom said. “I feel like everyone does better with consistency and now the proposition of changing it once again, not necessarily for no reason but for a reason that wasn’t backed. Obviously, they did the surveys, and I was really grateful that they were willing to do that, but I just don’t see the point. If we are already having to do online work and then go in person as well, because they can’t just stop the online work with quarantines and family at risk, it means we’ll have the same amount of online work plus added school time.”
Now add extracurricular activities, athletics, work for some and you have a busy schedule.
Some of Otterstrom’s friends enjoy the hybrid learning model, with instruction at school until lunch and online learning the rest of the time. It allows them to finish the work on their own time and have more time to do the things they enjoy.
Ultimately, Otterstrom realizes that not all students are as responsible as others, and some may perform better in a full-time school setting, but it’s been working great for her and many of her fellow students.
She characterized her year as being hard and emotional. With a busy work schedule as a tennis coach for children, being a lacrosse athlete and also playing tennis, Otterstrom said that the year has made her more emotional than ever. She even wanted to participate in a third sport, track and field, but it is not possible for her to fit another activity into her schedule right now.
“I don’t think a majority of the school population is that busy but I just love being involved, doing different things and staying active,” Otterstrom said. “I think school is really important but we also have other things like our passions and things that are important to us that we need to work on as well. What about our passions, learning about self-love, or other things that could benefit us when we’re older?”
Phase 2.5 is the perfect mix, according to Otterstrom, and allows students to attend school until lunch, have teachers get straight to the point with limited time, have students go home at lunch or stay on campus, all allowing students to pursue other activities outside of school with the added time in the afternoon.
Otterstrom said that the breaks also help with students’ mental health, which has been a big focus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the school board did not approve the move to Phase 3, Otterstrom is willing to continue to advocate for the Provo City School District’s secondary schools to remain in Phase 2.5.
She also believes that it is important that the voices of the students continue to be taken into account when the school board is making a decision. This was shown through the recent surveys the district has done, and Otterstrom hopes that the connection between the school board and students continues moving forward.