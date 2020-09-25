After delaying a move to Phase 2 for elementary schools until Monday, Sept. 28 at their last board meeting, the Provo School Board delivered an announcement online stating the move to four days of in-person instruction, "is a go."
The shift into four days of instruction will include Monday through Thursday classes with earlier dismissal times, and then remote learning on Fridays for campus cleaning.
According to the announcement on the board's website, the move to Phase 2 for middle schools and high schools has been delayed until the beginning of the second term, which begins Monday, Oct. 26.
This is a developing story.