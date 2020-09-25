After delaying a move to Phase 2 for elementary schools until Monday at its last meeting, the Provo School Board delivered an announcement online stating the move to four days of in-person instruction “is a go.”
In Phase 1, schools were operating at 50% capacity with students attending two days a week and early dismissal times. The move to Phase 2 means that elementary schools can have 100% building capacity, four days of instruction for all students and early dismissal.
In their emergency meeting last week, board members took into account the trend in COVID-19 case numbers, how limited cases have been on elementary campuses and other concerns surrounding elementary schools being in Phase 1.
After a week has gone by, the board is now standing by its decision to move to Phase 2 on Monday.
“There’s a lot that goes into the board’s decision-making for moving between the phases,” said Caleb Price, district spokesperson. “They look at all kinds of factors including what’s going on in the city, what’s happening as far COVID-19 in our schools and they’re also trying to balance that with what they’re seeing as far as the educational impact on kids and the emotional and mental health of students and teachers.”
The district safety committee meets every day to study what is going on in the community and schools, according to Price. When taking into account those things, the board felt that it was time to move the elementary schools to Phase 2.
Price also spoke about the low case numbers being seen in Provo’s elementary schools.
“Specifically elementary schools, we’re just not seeing high numbers and we’re also not seeing spread taking place within the schools,” Price said.
The move to Phase 2 will include Monday through Thursday classes with earlier dismissal times, and then remote learning on Fridays for campus cleaning.
Price said student engagement in Phase 1 has been pretty good overall, adding that teachers have been working hard to establish connections with their students.
In doing so they have been able to see any barriers students have been facing, which rings true especially for students learning remotely from home.
With a move to Phase 2, students’ engagement should only get better due to the increased in-person learning opportunities.
“Having more students in person will help engagement by itself,” Price said. “We will continue to work students that are doing school from home to maintain those connections.”
Those interactions with teachers four days a week on-campus are expected to bring a boost that was not seen in Phase 1.
As for struggles the teachers have been facing, Price spoke of the hard work instructors have been putting in to help during Phase 1.
“The unique environment has created some difficulties,” Price said. “Teachers teaching in school and online has been difficult and presented additional challenges. They have done an amazing job and we continue to work to help minimize those difficulties.”
According to the announcement on the board’s website, the move to Phase 2 for middle schools and high schools has been delayed until the beginning of the second term, which begins Oct. 26.
Price added that the district understands that everyone is concerned and administrators are asking people to work with them, express their concerns and find an option that makes them more comfortable.
“We want to work with our community and we’re all in this together,” Price said.