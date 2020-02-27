The Provo City School District may become the first public school district in Utah County to livestream its board of education meetings.
The district’s board of education met Tuesday morning in a study session to discuss a handful of topics, including the potential cost of providing a live video feed of its meetings.
“This is very much a work in progress right now,” Provo City School District Superintendent Keith Rittel told the board.
Written summaries and audio for the meetings are available within a few days of the board’s meetings. In order to provide live video, the district would need to purchase and install equipment, including adding closed captioning software.
The board began discussing the issue earlier this month. A vote on the topic could come in March. If it passes, the live video would become available August 1.
Provo spent $20,000 to purchase and install equipment in order to livestream its meetings, Chad Duncan, the district’s technology director, told the board. The district could choose a less expensive option, which wouldn’t include the ability for cameras to pan, tilt or zoom like they do at Provo City Council meetings.
He pointed out to the board that the City Council typically has between 15 and 30 people watching the live video on Facebook. Meetings centered around hot topics can draw between 50 and 100 live viewers.
“We are interesting, but we are less interesting than the stuff they talk about at the City Council,” Nate Bryson, a member of the board, said during the meeting. “So, are we going to spend $20,000 for 10 or five people? I just have a hard time with that, just personally.”
The $20,000 estimate only includes equipment and setup for the board’s business session location, where it hears public comment and votes on issues. It typically meets in a different room for its study sessions, where no votes take place. Rittel also pointed out that the systems wouldn't be available when the board meets at schools across the district.
Board members voiced support for a less expensive option, with Bryson stating that he’s onboard with the least-expensive option that shows video.
Jim Pettersson, the board’s president, said whichever option they choose will say a lot about how the board is.
“It is important that whatever we do, we do it the right way so we have a good quality product,” he said.