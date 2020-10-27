The Provo school board voted Tuesday morning to move all secondary schools in the district to Phase 2 of the district's return to school plan.
Phase 2 allows all students to attend school on campus Monday through Thursday with early dismissal times. Fridays will be remote learning days for all students in the district.
On Sept. 25, the board affirmed its decision to move elementary schools into Phase 2, and now all schools in the district will be in Phase 2.
In the board's study session on Tuesday, principals from all of the secondary schools in the area contributed to the conversations, which had to do with the quality of instruction, the level of engagement from students, the current work-from-home schedule and more.
Dixon Middle School Principal John Anderson said that the level of engagement from students does not satisfy school employees.
“Across the system, we’re not satisfied because we have students that are, I don’t know if they’re hiding behind the technology, but the technology is making it easier for them to disengage," Anderson said. "Yet we have students who are doing very well with this.”
While engagement has not been to the level faculty members are satisfied with, he added that the quality of instruction has been mixed.
Anderson complimented some of the school's teachers for "flipping" their classrooms in order to create an engaging environment for students to participate in.
In one instance Anderson mentioned how one teacher felt they were making as much of a connection, if not more of a connection, with students than in a regular school year.
While some teachers are finding success, other elective classes such as choir and band have been struggling, according to Anderson.
Timpview High School Principal Fidel Montero brought up the struggles and stress his own family has been facing during the hybrid learning schedule in Phase 1.
He added that both he and his wife are college educated, but even they are having a hard time trying to educate their kids at home, so he recognizes the added difficulties families not as immersed in education may be having.
Montero also said that his children have been begging to return to school on a more regular basis.
“What we’re asking our students to do when they work from home, we’re asking them to adopt dispositions of a college student," Montero said. "Even college students have a really difficult time with that and these are adults who have chosen to advance their education.”
According to Montero, there are approximately 581 math students failing, 400 social studies students failing, 500 science students failing and 600 language arts students failing with grades set to be posted this week.
Following the work session, where the principals from various schools spoke, the Provo school board voted unanimously to transition all schools to Phase 2, aligning them with the elementary schools in the district, which already have been in Phase 2.
“We need to change the dynamic to more of us giving you the resources you need to respond better and people don’t feel like they need to read the school board’s mind all of the time,” board member McKay Jensen said to one principal.
There was also a question of how the district would respond to a COVID-19 outbreak at one of the secondary schools.
If a school were to see an outbreak, Jensen said, the district would move that school back to Phase 1 for however long it takes to calm the spread of COVID-19 in the school.
“We would want that to be automatic, and I wouldn’t want to even go, 'No, it has to be a percentage,’ ” Jensen said. “We want to keep people safe.”
Board member Julie Rash added that it is a hard decision, and it's not going to get any better.
She spoke to the struggles the community has had while in Phase 1.
"Based on what’s been happening in my mailbox and on my telephone, our community is running out of the ability to wait and to go through this every two weeks," Rash said. "They’re running out of gas.”
Board President Jim Pettersson said he is looking forward to the move while realizing that there will be challenges and unexpected events.
He then spoke for the board in saying that it has confidence in the district's administrative leadership, the superintendent and down into the individual schools.