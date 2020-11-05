The only two decisions that remained close with regards to the education side of Utah County ballots included the Provo School District bond and the race for the 5th District in the Provo School District.
Here are the most recent results from the two races as of Thursday's newest voting updates:
Provo School District Bond
The Provo School District board of education moved ahead with construction on Timpview High School after a failed bond last year, as the state was ready to pull insurance from the school, making it unusable.
The way the board did this was through a bond that did not need to be approved by voters but voters did have a decision on a bond this year, with the focus being more on interest rates.
If the bond is turned down, the district will borrow money at a higher rate, thus costing taxpayers more money.
The votes for the bond are currently outnumbering the votes against the bond by almost 800, an almost 3% margin.
"We're not surprised at how close it is, we knew it was a conflict that a lot of people had opinions about from going through the bond last year," Provo School District spokesperson Caleb Price said. "We're happy that it seems to be passing right now at least, we'll keep watching the results come in as they release more but regardless this project is already under way and will continue. We have to do what we need to to keep the school safe."
Price stressed that this project will continue regardless of the decision from voters.
He added that the board made it clear the decision was about interest rates and how much taxpayer money would end up going into this project.
"We shared that with the community," Price said about the focus on interest rates. "Seeing some discussions on social media among the community it was shared that that was the case and we shared the reasoning why that was the case. It's a little bit surprising that so many people voted no, but we've also been very clear with what has been going on at the state level with risk management and insurance as to why this project has to happen regardless of the results of this bond."
A total of 29,065 votes had been cast with regards to the bond on Thursday with almost 2,000 votes remaining.
Provo Board District 5
On election night, Teri McCabe led in District 5 by less than 100 votes. That lead moved to 103 on Wednesday and then up to 130 votes as of Thursday's latest release.
On Wednesday, McCabe expressed belief in her lead, adding that she is confident she will win the race.
On Tuesday morning, incumbent Julie Rash said that she plans on being involved with the schools however the race pans out because her son is a student at Provo High School.
She added that her experience on the school board has made her a better person.
"Once I joined, I quickly learned that there is a lot of really good work happening there by really good people, and personally I have learned and grown," Rash said. "It’s also been very gratifying for me to understand what is happening throughout our city and recognize that we’re all in this together.”
There were 4,839 ballots cast in the 5th District with 4,282 total ballots counted in the race as of Thursday. That leaves 557 votes left to be counted in the race with another update planned for approximately 3 p.m. on Friday.