Timpview principal Fidel Montero was at school on the morning of March 18 when he felt the tremors of the earthquake that shook the Wasatch Front.
"We had talked for a long time about the potential impact of an earthquake, so actually being in the building when it happened was an unnerving experience," Montero said in a phone interview on Wednesday. "Fortunately we didn't have students there, and fortunately nothing bad happened, but it was definitely a very stern reminder that we need to address the issues with the structure of the school."
The structural integrity of the high school has been a top-priority concern for Provo City School District as ground settling and movement have continued to create problems. Those issues were one of the main focuses during Tuesday's school board study session.
"The issues aren't going away, so they need to be addressed," Provo City School District spokesperson Caleb Price said in a phone interview on Wednesday. "The board discussed options for how they could start moving forward with regards to Timpview and then to a lesser extent the other schools that were on the bond that failed in November."
The board decided to move forward with the idea of putting together another bond to put on the ballot in November for $80 million.
"That would be to do a Phase-1 rebuild on Timpview High School," Price said. "That project would basically replace the most affected areas in the south and southwest parts of the building where the movement is the greatest and the damage is the greatest right now."
Price explained that the district is now moving forward with that being the main plan at this point, although other factors including the impact of COVID-19 might force changes.
He said the board believes Provo residents understand the dire nature of the building issues at Timpview and will be more likely to pass a more moderate measure.
"I think a lot of people realize how severe the problems are," Price said. "We worked with Y2K Analytics to do a community survey to figure out what went wrong with the last bond, what people think, how we move forward, those types of things. We learned people realized how severe the problem is but the amount last time was a sticking point for a lot of people. They thought it was too much all at once, too many projects all at once."
The board hopes that this will be a good middle ground where the most urgent issues can be addressed while still having support of the community.
Montero said he knows it's a tough balancing act for the school board to figure out.
"I think the school board is between a rock and a hard place because they are trying to make decisions with a lot of uncertainty," Montero said. "I have a lot of empathy for those who are having to make those decisions. My sense is that the community would be supportive of what the board is trying to do but we'll just do everything we can possible to create as healthy and positive an environment as we can for our students."
There are concerns that Timpview won't be insurable by the state, but Price explained the current plans moving forward are in conjunction with the state to be able to maintain the insurance.
"As part of this, we brought in portables and students will be moved out of the most affected part of the building," Price said. "No one will be in there."
Some have suggested that — given the current online-based education efforts being done to help limit the spread of COVID-19 — that perhaps the high school could move in that direction to limit the need to be on site. Price said that isn't a direction the board considered since it hasn't currently been shown that it could be viable in the long term.
"This situation right now was forced upon us," Price said. "We didn't have much of a choice as far as going to online learning right now. What we are seeing is that on both the educator side and parent side, for the most part it is a lot more difficult for both groups. Our job is to provide education for the students in Provo and to figure out ways to do that the best way possible. That continues to be on the whole in the schools when possible."
Montero said the students always have to be the highest priority.
"Safety is the No. 1 priority that we have as an education community," Montero said. "Unfortunately, sometimes how we address safety concerns are beyond our scope of influence. The community has the responsibility when it comes to addressing the needs of the building of a school. We have to address those issues together and find the resources we need to address the need."
Price explained that while Timpview High School currently has the most pressing problems, Provo City School District is very aware of the issues at other schools, including Dixon Middle School and Wasatch Elementary School.
"By focusing on Timpview — especially if the bond passes — it allows us to address the most urgent need," Price said. "It also frees up some money we had been planning to use on Timpview to go towards some things at Wasatch and Dixon that would help extend their lifetime a little bit. They will be addressed with things that need to be addressed."