A handful of Provo schools are expected to begin piloting a new visitor management system as the Provo City School District begins implementing suggestions of a district-wide threat assessment.
“This has been going on as a good practice for a long time in some districts,” Keith Rittel, the district’s superintendent, told its governing board Tuesday.
The Provo City School District Board of Education met Tuesday morning in a study session to discuss multiple topics, including the results of a threat assessment.
The assessment, which took place from August to October, had a team spending at least a day identifying concerns in each school and included interviews with more than 80 district employees. Items noted in the report include entry hazards, in addition to other concerns like tripping risk.
As a result, the district will begin piloting the new visitor system in schools that show interest in the program.
Rittel said the district is more than a decade behind Davis School District on its visitor check-in systems. Although he expects some parents to bristle at the new protocol, Rittel said it will take between 30 and 45 seconds per visitor.
The new system could utilize cameras, panic buttons and background checks. Visitors will come in, show identification, state why they’re visiting a school and will be given a badge.
Doug Finch, the district’s assistant superintendent of student services, said the district received a $500,000 grant for security that went toward paying for the outside security study and other security improvements.
He said the study identified things the district could improve, along with what it does well.
“Our surveillance is probably much higher than it is in other school districts,” Finch said.
The district also plans to update its carbon monoxide systems.
Rittel said the district wants to make sure it is using the best practices with security.
“This is very much in alignment with our emphasis on student safety,” he said.
An emergency compliance and security policy will likely be presented to the Provo City School District Board of Education for a vote on March 10.