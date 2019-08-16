Provo welcomed students back to school Thursday, including in a handful of buildings that might look vastly different a few years from now.
And for the Provo City School District, it includes sending students back to Timpview High School, where soil beneath the school continues to shift following a wet spring.
“Some of the cracks are being exasperated, and new, small cracks are forming,” said Keith Rittel, the superintendent of the Provo City School District.
The Provo City School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to officially place its proposed $245 million bond on the November ballot. The bond would include a $145 million rebuild of Timpview High School, except for the Thunderdome, a $55 million relocation and rebuild of Dixon Middle School on Provo’s west side, a $30 million rebuild of Wasatch Elementary School, a $10 million addition at Westridge Elementary School and $5 million for security upgrades.
Timpview High School’s deteriorating condition came to the forefront of the district’s priorities after harsh winters caused the soil underneath part of the school to settle and a piece of the masonry to fall through the media center’s ceiling tiles. Cracks also continue to appear in the school’s walls.
The school’s site, and the need to construct piers to prevent further movement of a future building, has an expensive price tag.
Rittel said Timpview High School isn’t at the point where it would be condemned — yet.
“But if we do nothing, we will be there, the day will come,” he said.
The idea of another bond came before the district years earlier than anticipated. Rittel said the district was shocked when it was first presented with the data that the school was shifting and that the district wanted to go many more years before trying for another bond.
The school board voted to place an entire rebuild of the high school on the potential bond instead of approving a single phase of the rebuild. Jim Pettersson, the board president of the board of education, said it comes down to being good stewards of money in order to do the project now instead of facing rising construction costs.
The district has budgeted 8% a year of construction inflation into the bond, and if it passes, plans to begin working on projects right after the new year.
“We are anxious to be able to get things underway as quickly as we can if the bond passes,” Pettersson said.
He said the bond is about creating the best learning environment possible, which includes making schools seismically safe and creating secure entrances.
“From the board’s perspective, that is a big priority for us,” Pettersson said.
Rittel gets frustrated when he hears arguments that Timpview High School’s high price is an attempt to outdo Provo High School, which opened the doors of its new building in 2018.
“It concerns me that people are trying to oversimplify this argument down to a competitive level,” he said. “The board doesn’t have the luxury of getting into the perceptions of competition of east side, west side.”
Rittel references a letter he received in March from Brian Nelson, the state risk manager for the Utah Department of Administrative Services.
“Given what the District knows, it should make every effort to eliminate promptly the structural threats that are present at Timpview High School for the safety of the students, faculty, staff and the community,” the letter reads. “I know those are your paramount concerns, which we fully support. Obviously, the failure to undertake these measures may result in significant financial and reputational consequences that will take years to repair.”
Looking into the new school year, the district and its board of education have its eye on increasing compensation for teachers, and are working with the United Way of Utah County for Everyday Strong, a resiliency program aimed at reducing suicide rates and improving mental health.
The Provo City School District was the first Utah County school district to begin school this fall. Classes start in the Nebo School District on Monday, and in the Alpine School District on Tuesday.