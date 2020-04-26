Stay home, do school digitally, social-distance from friends, no dances or activities or traditional graduations ... it’s pretty easy to see how this could be an emotionally devastating time for students of all ages.
That’s why school counselors and social workers throughout Utah Valley have stepped up their efforts to help students deal with what they are feeling as they face the world-shattering changes caused by efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Emotional health is a huge concern,” Danny Lundell, Nebo School District social worker and school counselor support, said in a phone interview earlier this week. “When we are in school and have access to the students, it’s easy to call a kid in and check on them. That’s hard to do now.”
Instead, they are having to use other means to ensure students are getting the support and at times that vital listening ear they need.
“There is a state-wide app, SafeUT, that we use and I had an opportunity a couple of weeks ago when a tip came in at one of the schools I work with,” Lundell said. “My first call was to the student’s home. I let the mom know we had gotten the tip, educated her on how we got that and told her what the tip was. She was sort of surprised and said she hadn’t seen those concerns.
“A couple of days later, the student’s dad reached back out to me and told me that they were able to take the information you gave us and found out some things that we had no idea our student was struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. That tip caused them to pay attention to some things that they might not have in the past. They were able to realize their student was struggling and was trying to hide it. We were able to connect them with some resources and they are moving forward. For me, it was great to see the system we have in place to keep students safe, still working.”
School district experts know that as the impact of the pandemic has lingered, it has increased the strain on students, families and educators.
“The issues with kids feeling isolated, missing their friends, missing their teachers, or having difficulty with the online learning are the same but now they are at a different level,” said Carrie Whitney, Alpine School District counselor specialist, in a conference call earlier this week. “The kids are losing the ability to persevere and get through. Parents are getting to that place where they feel like they can’t do it another day.
“One of the things I’m hearing is that a counselor will be online with a student and it’s not very long before we’re having communication with the parents because you can realize pretty quickly that the parents are really struggling. When I see what the counselors are sharing with me, they are having more contact with parents than they ever have.”
The stresses are somewhat different for students of different ages.
Andrea Paxman, counselor at Timberline Middle School in Alpine, said she sees kids struggling to juggle the workload of having eight different classes but added that students are learning that their teachers are also having a tough time.
“I’m seeing kids feeling overwhelmed with the work but it’s also provided a really great opportunity — and I see so many teachers doing this — to talk about being resilient and talking about having a growth mindset,” Paxman said. “I’ve seen teachers saying that they’ve never done this before and that they and the students are learning together. Teachers are required to think about it and adapt their lessons. We’re trying to help students and teachers learn these new skills — and to be patient through the process.”
Jeff Clark, counselor at Centennial and Windsor Elementary Schools, said the younger students he works with have responded to the challenges in unexpected ways.
“You have kids who you work with at school who never had struggles or social or emotional needs,” Clark said. “Then they end up being stuck at home for weeks on end. They start emailing or the parents reach out because they are seeing new issues come up that they’ve never seen before. We’ve been able to do lessons where we are talking about resilience and self-care, mindfulness and coping skills.”
Counselors and social workers are also walking a fine line because their goal is to support good mental and emotional health — but attempting to do too much might have the opposite effect.
“During this time, we feel like there can be the tendency to have information overload,” said Melissa Bostwick, Alpine School District director of social and emotional well-being/lead school psychologist. “We are trying to gear toward the needs of students and families, then provide resources accordingly. We have a social and emotional well-being leadership team with a lot of teams under that that is working diligently and at a rapid pace to give these resources out through the schools. Some of our resources include things about behavior and around social and emotional health.”
One of the most important things parents can do is acknowledge the emotions that their children are dealing with.
“I have three kids as well as being a counselor,” Paxman said. “I’m trying to help my own kids as well as the students I work with to manage the grief that they feel about something they’ve lost. Sometimes as an adult we can blow things off. My teenage daughter didn’t get to go to prom and as an adult that can seem like it’s no big deal. But it is to her. It’s about how we help our kids feel their emotions, be OK and learn through that grief. We are working through that with students and parents.”
The schools are particularly aware that the current situation could pose extra challenges to high-risk individuals, so the counselors and social workers are working to maintain contact and be aware of potential concerns.
“Part of it is identifying the kids who are most at risk and figuring out how to do that when they are not coming into our office,” Paxman said. “In a normal setting, I would have the student or a friend of the student come and tell me. We have the SafeUT app where students can go in and make tips, and I’ve had some of those come through. One of the other things we’ve been doing is meeting with our administrators and talking about students, as well as doing a survey with teachers to find out if they have students who haven’t logged in or ones they are concerned about.”
Every student in every situation is important, according to the district representatives, and their goal is to make sure they know that.
“We know at this point there are a lot of students who receive services at school and they aren’t getting that same level of face-to-face contact every day,” Bostwick said. “We have to figure out other creative ways to give them that same level of support. Our service providers are working so diligently to provide that connection.”
All of the experts said the community efforts, whether by teachers, administrators or peers, make a big difference because it helps those who are struggling know they aren’t alone.
“It’s been fun to see how the different schools are making a concerted effort to reach out to students and families so they know the school is still there to support them with whatever they need,” Lundell said.