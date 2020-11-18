Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, elementary schools have remained rather untouched by surges in COVID-19 cases.
Apart from some teachers and adults testing positive here and there, case numbers were low — normally in the zero to three range — in every school around Utah County.
That has begun to change as COVID-19 cases are rising in the Alpine and Provo school districts. For the Nebo School District, elementary schools continue to see low numbers, with only one school reporting four to eight cases.
In Provo, four elementary schools are reporting four to eights cases while two are reporting nine to 14 positive cases.
The Alpine School District has reported 14 out of its 60 elementary schools have moved to four to eight positive cases, with approximately half of those being adults on campus.
All three of the districts are seeing this rise cases as a result of activities outside of school grounds, according to district officials.
“We haven’t had any large outbreaks or anything like that at the elementary school level, but we do see cases in all of the schools," Provo School District spokesperson Caleb Price said. "Right now, we have a couple that are a little bit higher than they have been in the past, but not approaching that large number that triggers the conversation about movement between phases. We are seeing a few more cases in a couple of schools.”
Additionally, the spread is not taking place at schools in the Provo School District. Price added the cases are coming from interactions in the community.
David Stephenson, the administrator of public relations for the Alpine School District, expressed a similar sentiment, mentioning the district is not seeing the spread of COVID-19 inside of its schools.
This is shown in the Provo School District through the fact that while many may be quarantined after possible exposure, there have not been many positive COVID-19 cases from those who have been quarantined. Price said this is encouraging.
“We know that, for the most part, it is happening out in the community, on weekends, after school, those types of things," Price said. "That causes concern because we are part of the community, and we want to work together with everybody to minimize the spread, keeping it as safe as possible both in school and out of school.”
Price stressed the decisions of students and families outside of school directly impact what happens inside of schools, including a possible move to Phase 1 and limiting in-person instruction to two days each week.
In the Alpine School District, its return to learning plan prepared for these spikes, seeing movement to hybrid learning to prevent a shift to completely remote learning. This method, similar to the other districts, has proven to be a success for the district.
Stephenson did voice concerns over the rising cases in elementary schools, saying a jump to a hybrid model would be a bigger jump for younger students.
"Where we do have three of our high schools currently on that hybrid model, I think that’s just an indication that we definitely request that parents are very diligent in following the protocols that we have been asked to follow," Stephenson said. "To keep these schools open, at any sign of symptoms parents should be sure to keep their children home."
Stephenson added he has been pleased with parents doing just that, keeping their children home from school if they are exhibiting any symptoms or not feeling well.
In the Nebo School District, a majority of the elementary schools previously had zero cases. District spokesperson Lana Hiskey confirmed most of the schools now have at least one case while almost all still fall in the one to three COVID-19 case range.
She said the district has been thrilled with how well students and teachers are following the guidelines put in place and are hoping the number will continue to remain low in Nebo's elementary schools.
Hiskey added the district is not concerned about its elementary schools right now.
“So far, we’re still not concerned in elementary at all," Hiskey said. "If you look at those numbers, only one elementary school is more than three. Again, that’s a range from zero to three, and most of the schools have extremely low numbers.”
While elementary schools are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases that somewhat follow trends in Utah County and the state, administrators are hoping communities can band together to help slow the spread.
Doing so would help keep students in school with in-person instruction.