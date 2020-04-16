It’s hard to function when you’re hungry.
Some students at Utah Valley schools have always received necessary food assistance to ensure they would be able to have the energy needed to maximize their learning.
But with schools closing their doors as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, those needs had to be met in different ways.
Grab-and-go programs were implemented, and since the middle of March, approximately 700,000 meals have been passed out by schools to Utah Valley students (see info box).
But while the statistics give an idea of the scope of the programs, the reality is that each of those meals makes a big difference to students and their families.
“I’ve had multiple times and our managers at the schools have told me where we have had people come up to us literally crying as they thank us for the program,” Laura Larsen, Provo City School District director, said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Some have lost jobs, and they have no idea how they are going to feed their kids. They are so grateful to have a program where they can go and get meals for their children. There is always that need but this has been different because so many people have been laid off and the impact is out there.”
A new challenge
Alpine School District is the largest of Utah Valley’s districts and Elizabeth Swensen, director of nutrition services, said during a conference call on Monday that it has required determined efforts from a lot of people to make sure the meals are there for those who need them.
“It’s been very, very eye-opening to see how much we can help our community,” Swensen said. “We asked our staff to be ready to make this happen in basically one day. We learned about was happening on Friday afternoon with the governor’s order, so we kind of came up with a plan over the weekend. Every single one of our schools have stepped up and said, ‘What can we do to help?’ There has been so much uncertainty every day and every day we feed more and more of our children. It’s shown us that everyone has been hit and life has been impacted. We are so glad that we can help all of the people in our district.”
Nebo School District spokesperson Lana Hiskey said the nutrition workers often give a lot of themselves because they care about the students.
“It’s been hard for lunch workers with kids at home so some are coming in really early, like at 6 a.m., and doing preparations at that time,” Hiskey said. “They then go home so they can be with their kids to do the school day. The flexible hours have helped them out. It’s a difficult situation for everyone. Our lunch ladies said they really miss the students. It makes it harder because they don’t get to see their smiling faces and connect with them.”
Taking care of the fundamentals
The funding for the school meal efforts is part of state and national programs designed to help provide food for those students who are in need.
According to the Utah State Board of Education website, the Child Nutrition Programs “help to ensure the children of Utah have adequate access to safe and nutritious foods. Meeting this basic need is essential to their establishment of a healthy eating pattern and development of a strong foundation for academic achievement.
“Child Nutrition Programs administers 14 federal food programs and sub programs, which are appropriated under United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). The federal food programs are primarily designed to ensure sponsors have the necessary knowledge and resources to enable them to provide children and chronically disabled adults access to safe and healthy foods.”
The districts believe that the mission to get meals to students is also an opportunity for crucial but safe social impact.
“This validates the importance of schools,” said Rob Smith, Alpine School District assistant superintendent. “People want to come and be connected with their neighborhood school. Our nutrition services team and everyone working with them, they are connecting people with their school with some sense of normalcy. We desperately need those in these challenging times. It’s an important service we are doing to support young people, their families and the community.”
Challenging logistics
It certainly hasn’t all been easy. Hiskey said Nebo School District’s nutrition workers have had to make adjustments as new challenges come up, but that there also have been many kind gestures as well.
“Something that is getting tricky now is getting all the supplies they need,” Hiskey said. “We’ve been struggling to get paper bags in the usual sizes, so we had to change sizes. They’ve been having a hard time getting bags of chips. But we also had a business, Rowley’s Orchard, who donated dried fruit for the meals. That’s been incredible.”
In some of the high-need areas of Provo, Larsen said the district is going even beyond the school meals.
“In three of our schools we were able to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Utah County so that they could come in and offer a supper and snack,” Larsen said. “That’s on top of the breakfast and lunch programs.”
Many of the schools in hard-hit areas are serving more than 700 meals per day, which is a big demand on the nutrition workers.
“There has been some anxiety because we are pulling from our distributor, who is pulling from the manufacturer — but every other school district is doing that as well,” Swensen said. “When the numbers jump, it can be hard. But we’re doing it. Our warehouse and distributor have been great helping us get food out.”
Doing it for the kids
Larsen said people who work in child nutrition love to see children be happy and healthy.
“They know the ones who really need it and it warms their hearts,” Larsen said. “They know the work they are doing is useful and it’s needed. It’s very rewarding.”
With Utah Gov. Gary Herbert announcing on Tuesday that schools will remain physically closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the districts know the current meal programs will continue to bear the burden of helping those in need until the end of May.
“Our guess is that we will have our emergency service that we are doing now until the last day of school,” Larsen said. “There are other programs that will kick in during the summer to continue services.”
Signs of appreciation
The best part of these meal programs for so many has been the gratitude they’ve seen from so many as they have received letters, seen signs waved from car windows at pickup and even seen chalk drawings on the sidewalk.
“Our nutrition workers are getting thank you notes and signs that say things like, ‘We love you,’” Hiskey said. “Our workers have been touched at how community has expressed appreciation for what they do. We are so appreciative of our parents being so positive and taking everything on.”
The messages of hope, thankfulness and resiliency that have been felt by families, and nutrition workers have been invaluable for emotional sustenance.
“I feel like we have seen so much gratitude,” Swensen said. “Our employees are so grateful to be working. The community is so grateful for the people who are making the meals for them and putting them out all day so their children can get food. They do it with a smile or a fun note or something. The administration has expressed their appreciation for the effort and that they are doing something that can be a little scary. The gratitude I’ve seen from all sides has been awesome.”
Larsen said, “There have been times where people have focused on negatives, that we shouldn’t have to pay for these types of programs. We know everyone has something going on in their lives. Now many people are using the programs, and I hope people know what we are here for and what we have always been here for. We all have to work together so we can have strong, healthy children who can learn and prepare to be leaders for tomorrow.”