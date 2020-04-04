Families and teachers share school parade impact on social media

Hundreds of members of Utah Valley community Facebook pages expressed a host of emotions as they posted about the impact of seeing local school put on parades. Here is a sampling of the thoughts that were shared:

"As a teacher at a school where we did one of these parades it was so much more emotional than I expected it to be. I was thinking it would be func happy, but when I saw my first student I got emotional and tears started. I truly miss them so much, and want nothing more than to know they are ok, and to be back at school once it’s safe." -- Christina Magleby, Provo Forward

"It was so emotional! More than I thought it would be! We drove through the streets (in Orem) honking our horns and waving at our students. Our students were yelling our names as we drove by, thank you signs had been made for us, and even grandparents who no longer have students at our school were our saying how much they appreciated the teachers! I was blown away by the gratitude we were shown! I couldn’t help but let the tears flow as I drove down the streets waving and hoping for a glimpse of my students who I have grown to love! I miss them all so much!!!" -- Bobby Murphy, Spanish Fork Community News

"My daughter goes to my school with me. She made this and rode in the parade with me. If I had one word to describe the experience, it would be 'healing.' This situation has been so difficult as a teacher, and as a parent, and I know it's hard for our little ones too. Participating in the parade gave us back a tiny bit of the control that the virus has taken from us. It was such a great reminder that we're all still here for one another. We're still a community and the virus can't take that from us." -- Jamie Sam, Spanish Fork Community News

"I’m a 1st teacher in American fork and we just did this yesterday for our school. Honestly as a teacher, it was so great to see our families support us and it felt good to feel loved. I cried as students held up signs that said, we love you and miss you! It’s been a very overwhelming last few weeks and just this positive interaction helped not only to boost my spirits a little but I know it helped my 1st graders too. I got very positive feedback from parents that this was a highlight of their week. Our students needed to feel loved and this at least let them forget about what’s going on in the world for 45 mins." -- Lauren Ballard, Spanish Fork Community News

"Riverview did this! It honestly felt like closure. Even if we don't go back this year, we got to see the teachers one last time. And there was something so sweet about the waves and hellos back and forth when we spotted a beloved teacher." -- Ruth Owen, Spanish Fork Community News

"As a first year teacher I never thought that I would teach in my classroom one day and the next we are temporarily parted with a virus going around. I sent my students a video to say how much I love them and miss them. Of course my students responded with "I love mrs packer", another wrote "I'm going to give you a big hug when I see you and i will give you a big treat" another student just cried because she missed me so much. My students need me but I need them more." -- Amber Packer, Spanish Fork Community News

"We did ours last week and it was such a boost for everyone—teachers and staff, students and parents. We felt their love for our children and we were able to share our gratitude for their tireless efforts to adjust on the fly. We love our Sierra Bonita Elementary (Spanish Fork) family and community!" -- David J. Smith, Spanish Fork Community News

"It was definitely the highlight of my daughter’s week. Seeing how excited she was and how excited the TEACHERS were lifted our spirits quite a bit. The next day she told me she had dreams about it and she said, 'I just smile every time I think about it!'" -- Destiny Kroeber, Spanish Fork Community News

"The smiles on my girls’ faces was worth it all when they saw their teachers. I even cried myself. It was a tremendous blessing and exactly what we all needed during this time." -- Crystin Rutherford, Spanish Fork Community News

"When Sierra Bonita did it, I was not expecting to get so emotional and teary when the teachers drove by. My kids had been looking forward to it all morning and I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. But when they finally drove passed our home, a huge wave of emotion overcame me as the horns were honking and we were waving. I got teary and I was so grateful the teachers did that. It was really special." -- Richelle Heilbut-Reeves, Spanish Fork Community News

"I feel so grateful that Shelley Elementary put on this sweet parade. I'm not surprised they did, knowing how much they all care about our kids. It truly brought tears to my eyes seeing them all drive down the lane happy and waving! My kids were so excited and it just made me feel so proud and touched that we're apart of such a great community! It was wonderful to see so much support for Shelley as well with many people out to say hello (keeping safe distances of course ;) ). Thank you, Shelley, for all your love and support of our children and of us parents!!! You're the best ever!!!!" -- Lauren Earl, All About American Fork

"It was so remarkable to see neighbors and friends get together with children yet keep great social distancing measures. The kids we were around were so respectful of everyone’s space. Parents were diligent at keeping space and there were tears and smiles all around. I can’t say who enjoyed it more, the kids, the parents or the teachers?? What an incredible time to see everyone in our community and worldwide loving each other so much! I know it isn’t perfect, but I sure have been awestruck at the show of respect from so many." -- Melissa Jarrett, All About American Fork

"I love this idea and am so glad my son's school did it! The police sirens helped us know they were coming (a sound that is usually sad and foreboding). My son ran outside and waved and his teacher was sure to shout his name and wave. I watched him happily and saw that he felt noticed and that he mattered. Most kids are very resilient and we don’t always find ways to make sure that they know we are aware of them." -- Sonsari Davis, All About American Fork

"Our school (Shelley Elementary) did a parade yesterday and it was so wonderful!! We love our teachers and administrators so much and it was great to see them and the effort they put into making it special for the kids! We made our own signs too, and stood out on our sidewalk to cheer as the parade went by. It was such a sweet way to connect with people we love and miss. It brought tears to my eyes to feel the love and support from our school. We loved it!! ❤️" -- Katie Kindred, All About American Fork

"Brought tears to my eyes to see the one that Shelley Elementary did yesterday... and I just have a teenager! Teachers are a special breed! Love that they would take the time in between working on future lesson plans, putting out new assignments and correcting old ones to connect with their students! Above and beyond!♥️♥️♥️" -- Emilee Schoonover, All About American Fork

"As a parent of a Shelley Elementary sixth grader I thought it was absolutely wonderful that the staff members got together and thought about their students like that. It was heartwarming, it was exciting, and it brought the students and the teachers together. I never expected that they would come so far into my neighborhood since we live so far away from the school.It meant a lot to my daughter. My older girls also got a chance to see some of their teachers from when they were at Shelley. We absolutely loved it." -- Sarah Gerew, All About American Fork

"My kids loved it! Several moms in my area (including me!) admitted to crying because it touched our hearts so much. This has been hard on everyone so it's wonderful to see how everyone is working to help cheer each other up." -- Malinda Crow, All About American Fork

"My daughter was so excited and happy to see her teacher and other faculty. She is in 6th and was so worried she might not see them again. I thought it was so neat they did this." -- Vanessa Stika, All About American Fork

"My kids were SO excited and I definitely teared up. It's amazing how we take people for granted and what a deep impact actually saying 'I love you' can actually have." -- Anika Adams, Orem Forum

"It was a highlight of the day! We made signs, hooked up some music on the speaker, had a dance party (safe distance from other neighborhood friends) while waiting for the parade, waved and cheered furiously as teachers and staff drove by, so happy to see them and thank them for the way they have worked hard to continue to educate our children - so much heart happiness." -- Sarah Bateman, Orem Forum

"Our school did it this morning! We have photos and video and it was so fun to see the teachers, secretaries and admins. We love our school, we love how the teachers are making the most of this situation and it made me tear up to see them all and how much they love and miss their students." -- Jessica Gordon, Lehi Link

"Fox Hollow did one on Tuesday and it was the best. My kids were jumping up and down and it honestly made their week. And I was surprised how emotional I got at seeing the parade. Seeing the care the teachers have for their students/former students by yelling their names and waving and seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces. My daughters said it was incredible." -- Kim Stinson, Lehi Link

"Meadow Elementary did theirs last week. It was so awesome. I seriously started crying. Our teachers and staff do so much for our students. My second grader loved seeing the principal standing out of the sunroof and loved when his teacher honked and waved at him. It was seriously the best!!" -- Kimberly New, Lehi Link

"Such an amazing thing to do for these kids. It meant a lot to find some comfort in familiar faces during these uncertain times. ♥️" -- Kellie Spiker, Lehi Link

"Ours was on Tuesday! (Fox Hollow) We LOVED it. I got so emotional watching the teachers drive around our neighborhood. So grateful to them and the time it took out of their already busy, weird days to come spread some cheer!" -- Aubrey Sorenson, Lehi Link

"As someone who works at a school that had one, it was the BEST! Our parents followed the guidelines sent out so well. Everyone was at least 6 feet apart or more. We had Lehi Police, Fire Dept and EMT's in our parade. It brought a lot of happiness to both the kids, the parents, and the Faculty! There were tears of joy from both the kids, the parents and the Faculty. It was some much needed Happiness in such a hard time!" -- Torri Phillips, Lehi Link

"Pony Express in Eagle Mountain! They did so great! My son was super excited. My son is in 4th grade, and he’s having a really hard time being home and not able to see his friends. He really misses his teacher Mr. Oswald too. He was so excited about being able to get outside and wave to the teachers!" -- Tae Alvernaz, Lehi Link

"It literally brought tears to my eyes. It was so sweet! You could tell how much the teachers missed their students! They even had the lunch ladies, librarian, art teacher, computer teacher, ambulance, fire truck and patrol car there too!" -- Lana Dunn, Lehi Link

"It was a beautiful break to a monotonous couple weeks. It was fun to see their smiling faces and to feel the love coming from them for the children. I don’t have kids in elementary school anymore, but I really appreciated the whole parade. Our whole family watched from our front porch." -- Alison Fleming, Lehi Link

"We did ours for Hidden Hollow in Eagle Mountain today. It was bitter sweet to see the kids. I start to cry when I saw several of my own students holding signs saying that they loved me and missed me." -- Lori Gamble, Lehi Link

"We did a different twist on this idea at my school out in Eagle Mountain. We had the kids come to us and parade by. The teachers and staff were lined up in front of the school and cheered & waved as the kids drove by. We loved it! We miss the kids so much! They loved waving to their teachers as they drove by. Did I mention it was snowing? That didn’t stop us! 😁" -- Cassy Lewis, Lehi Link

"I am a parent and a teacher at Meadow Elementary in Lehi. This was one of the neatest things I have ever been a part of. To see our community unite in something as silly as a parade of cars honking with silly messages was touching and refreshing. We are all so isolated right now and it was wonderful to see so many faces, those of our students of course but also all of the teenage or elderly Lehi residents who heard the noise and came out to wave. It was a full Lehi community parade and the tears were shed by teachers and onlookers. I will never forget it." -- Emily Felix, Lehi Link

"As a grandmother it brought tears to my eyes and a grateful heart! Thank you TEACHERS for loving our children/grandchildren and the priceless gifts you give. Knowledge, time and love! You are all the best!!!" -- Natalie Shill, Lehi Link

"We loved it!! Our 6th grade daughter made a sign and waited anxiously for the parade. All the staff and teachers were so sweet. Many called her name from their windows as they waved. It was definitely a highlight. Her friends were all a buzz, texting and emailing about how excited they were to see their teachers. This was a wonderful experience." -- Becky Hyde, Lehi Link

"This quarantine has been hard on my girls and honestly me. This parade was the highlight for sure. We had the best time seeing all the teachers. Fox Hollow went above and beyond like always! My kids felt so special being singled out and waved to by their teachers and I blubbered like a baby behind my sunglasses!" -- Melanie Platt, Lehi Link

"My daughter’s school did one and we loved it! These teachers and administrators are such a big part of the her life and to suddenly not know when she would see them again while trying to do all her schoolwork at home without them was tough. She was so excited to see them all! It brought me to tears to see them going out of their way to connect with their students however they could. Every honk and wave and cheer was loved and so appreciated!!" -- Emily Lewis, Lehi Link