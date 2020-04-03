Technology has enabled education efforts to continue during a time of stay-at-home measures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
But, as one Pleasant Grove elementary school found out firsthand earlier this week, online processes can be subverted and used in detrimental ways.
Grovecrest Elementary School in Pleasant Grove was holding an online meeting on Wednesday over Zoom when the meeting was hacked with pornographic content.
A public post on the Grovecrest Elementary Facebook page expressed the disappointment that anyone would do such a thing:
"Dear Grovecrest Nation,
"Please accept my most sincere apologies for what happened today in the initial meeting at 10:00. Someone hacked into the meeting and were saying and sharing some very inappropriate stuff. It would be a good idea to talk with your children who may have heard or seen what was shared. I started a new meeting at 11 and it went smoothly with no incident. The purpose of these weekly meetings is to just talk and connect because I miss you all. It is very sad that someone thought it funny to hack into our meeting and share some pretty horrible stuff, even for a few seconds because I immediately shut the meeting down.
"For future meetings, I will send out the link via parent message so it is not shared publicly. I will probably use a different platform like Google Meet. Whatever changes I make, you all will know in advance."
Alpine School District spokesperson David Stephenson said the district is working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.
"Our students' safety is the first priority as we navigate online learning," Stephenson said. "We were extremely disappointed that someone would Zoom-bomb an elementary school meeting, and we have learned from that experience. The situation is under investigation by the local police department."
The issue of "Zoom-bombing" has become all too common in recent weeks as the conferencing application has seen its usage grow exponentially with so many people working remotely.
Stephenson explained that the district has sent specific information from Zoom and Google Hangouts Meet to its educators to attempt to limit the risks of having such an attack happen again.
The tips for Zoom include:
- Disable the following settings:
- Join before host.
- File transfer.
- Allow removed participants to rejoin.
- Anyone can share screen.
- Use the waiting room feature to individually admit each participant.
The tips for Google Hangouts Meet include:
- Create you Google Hangouts Meet room using a Google Calendar event. Rather than adding students as guests on the calendar event, email to students the link created for them to participate.
- Remove all students from the room as your class session ends.
Zoom also reminds users that if they share their meeting link in public forums or on social media, it allows anyone to join.
The company recommends users create random meeting ID's and familiarize themselves with the settings and features to limit the potential for unwanted interruptions in Zoom meetings.
More recommendations and details on securing Zoom meetings can be found at http://blog.zoom.us.