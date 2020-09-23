As COVID-19 cases in Utah County continue to spike, especially within the 15-24 age range, the Alpine School District announced that it would be moving Orem, Lone Peak and American Fork high schools into a hybrid schedule starting on Monday.
Kimberly Bird, Alpine School District spokesperson, confirmed the change on Wednesday and said the move to a hybrid schedule will hopefully end after a two-week period.
There will be no school on Friday for the three high schools as teachers prepare to make the shift.
This hybrid schedule involves splitting students into groups based on last names, then having A days and B days with the groups alternating every two days. This is similar to the schedule that Pleasant Grove and Timpanogos selected when there were high COVID-19 case numbers being reported at those schools.
The move to a hybrid schedule worked at Pleasant Grove High School, which switched to a hybrid model on Sept. 3 and returned to campus on Sept. 16.
“I would say that we have been watching them as we have seen them slowly ticking upwards,” Bird said of the three high schools moved to the hybrid schedule. “I do believe over the last couple of weeks there is some evidence of a lot of engagements in social parties and activities outside of the school day that might contribute to these numbers that we are seeing. However, we can only control what we do during the school day.”
The question Bird posed was regarding how much the move to a hybrid model is hurting the students.
She added that the school district has been balancing the worry over COVID-19 but also the worry of student health and well-being, both socially and academically.
“We are not seeing evidence that this is helping our children academically,” Bird said of the hybrid schedule. "What we are seeing is a lack of engagement, just like we did last spring. In our minds, our hope is that we can do just what we did with Pleasant Grove, two weeks and then back."
The hybrid plan in place will spread things out and is expected to help bring a decline in COVID-19 cases at the high schools, but Bird is interested in seeing how the move might hurt their students academically.
“Although we are trying to put things in place to help mitigate a virus, it is not giving us the dividends that maybe people assume,” Bird said.
Hybrid learning also adds stress for teachers, who are expected to teach every day on campus while also trying to keep their students who are learning remotely on track.
Bird said that when Pleasant Grove High School returned to campus last week, the teachers were just as excited as the students to be back on campus.
“This hybrid model is not teacher friendly. That’s the other thing we are noting and collecting information on,” Bird said.
While the shift comes just after Orem and Provo were moved into the Orange Level of COVID-19 alert color schemes, Bird said the move for the three high schools has nothing to do with the governor’s orders. It has to do with the COVID-19 case numbers on those campuses.