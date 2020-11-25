Timpview High School has been a hot topic in Provo lately with the bond to pay for the reconstruction passing on this year's ballot by a 1.5% margin.
The high school has been dealing with wet, collapsible soils under it since an investigation found those soils on the southern and western ends of the school. The impact of the unstable soil has been seen at the high school, as well, with cracks and other structural damage resulting from the instability.
Project officials gave an update on the construction to the Provo School District Board of Education, and plans are set to include a new softball field, a soccer practice field, tennis courts, a new academic wing, a new south gym and more.
According to a presentation given by the architecture company that developed the plans, the new, three-story academic wing will house all of the new classrooms, a preschool and 10 new science labs.
Part of that new academic wing will be dug into the hillside to help stabilize the building moving forward. That new academic wing also will connect to the new performing arts lobby that will be located outside of the auditorium. This connection also will serve as the new main entrance to the high school.
The existing gym will remain intact with plans to remove the floor and bleachers to stabilize the building. This also will include reinforcements in the roof structure.
This part of the school will involve new locker rooms, an athletic training room, dance room and more for the physical education department.
Another focal point of the new construction is a new special education wing.
The new gym is set to be completed in March of 2021, with the bids going out for the academic wing and new athletics areas shortly thereafter.
The new classrooms and the special education wing are set to be completed in June of 2023, while the new athletics areas and any additional features will not be completed until June of 2024.
A statement from the Provo School Board after the bond was passed said it is looking forward to continuing the work on Timpview High School to provide students and the community a safe and efficient school.
"Thank you to the citizens of Provo who have supported the district throughout this process and voted in favor of this bond," the statement read.