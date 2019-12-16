Timpview High School in Provo released its students early Monday morning after a water main break shut off all water in the school.
Students were released at 10:13 a.m. and left on buses at 10:30 a.m., according to Caleb Price, a spokesman for the district. Scheduled events for the day were also canceled.
The district expects school to resume as normal on Tuesday.
Price said crews were excavating on the southwest side of campus in order to take a look at the school’s foundation when the water main was hit.
The district was excavating that area in order to see the structure’s continued movement.
“We are continuing to see new signs of the settlement and movement in the last few weeks,” Price said. “So they need to get down there and see what is going on below the surface, as well.”
Work is expected to continue on the site for a few weeks. Price said an entrance may be closed during the work, but that no classrooms are expected to be impacted.
Monday’s water main break meant that the school had no drinking water and that restrooms were not functional.
Price was not sure Monday morning if students would have to make up the school day.
A $145 million rebuild of Timpview High School was on the district’s proposed $245 million bond that failed in November.
The district has urged for a rebuild of the school after rough winters caused the soil underneath part of the school to shift, for cracks to appear in the school and for a piece of masonry to fall through the media center’s tiles.