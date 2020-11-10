PCSD begins school as bond vote looms 03
The Provo School District will move Timpview High School back to Phase 1, a hybrid schedule, on Wednesday as a result of rising COVID-19 cases.

District spokesperson Caleb Price confirmed the school passed the 15 positive COVID-19 case threshold on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the district moved all secondary schools to Phase 2 — four days per week of instruction, early dismissal and 100% building capacity — on Monday.

The move came as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Utah County as well as across the state.

Phase 1 involves students attending two days of instruction per week based on last name with 50% capacity on campus. All of the instruction days will involve early dismissal.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available. 