The Tony Finau Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Nebo Education Foundation in an effort to help students learn.
The plan for the donation involves dispersement to schools in the form of grants, equipments, books, supplies and more with a focus on students fulfilling their dreams and talents with musical instruments, STEM experiences, athletics, technology, literacy, and the arts.
“Tony Finau grew up in the Rose Park area in an area that is low income, where there’s single-parent families that are struggling and his family was no exception,” district spokesperson Lana Hiskey said. “He wants to give back to those individuals, those students and in someway help them. His foundation is amazing. Tony is the real deal, he is the most kind, humble professional athlete I’ve ever been able to meet and get to know.”
The school district and the Tony Finau Foundation originally connected through the Clyde Business Group, and Hiskey expressed how thankful district officials are for the partnership.
The Tony Finau Foundation’s mission is all about family-discovered experiences through golf. Its goal is to empower and inspire youth and their families to discover, develop and achieve the best of their gifts and talents through golf, educational funding and core family values, according to its website.
“We are excited to partner with the Tony Finau Foundation,” said Marla Bird, Nebo Education Fund president-elect, in a statement. “One of their stated goals for 2020 is to ‘serve the communities surrounding us ... and address their needs head on.’ We are so grateful that their vision and goals align with ours. Their generous donation will allow the Nebo Education Foundation to provide educational opportunities that will aid in meeting the needs of our students and teachers head on.”
Hiskey added the donations that the Nebo Education Foundation receives often times goes toward necessities like clothing, food, socks, shoes and coats for students. This falls right in line with the Finau Foundation’s mission, as well.
“This sizable donation, we do not get very often,” Hiskey said. “Honestly, we were just thrilled that he would think of the Nebo Education Foundation. Our foundation is set up to give grants to teachers, students and especially those students that are struggling.”
Finau, a professional golfer, has had top five finishes in the Master’s, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.
In the 2020 Master’s, Finau finished tied for No. 38 with a final total of one under par.
“We were definitely cheering Tony on at the Master’s,” Hiskey said. “He’s a fabulous guy, he just really wants to give back.”