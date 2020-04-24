It’s been a time of turmoil and challenges for high schools, but two Utah Valley institutions — Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy in Orem and Timpview High School in Provo — had reason to celebrate this week.
Both schools were ranked in the Top 10 list of best high schools in Utah released by US News and World Reports.
Maeser Prep — a charter school with an enrollment of 430 — ended up with the No. 1 ranking, thanks to a 99% graduation rate and a score of 67.1 in college readiness.
“It is an honor to be recognized by this organization for the hard work that our students and faculty put into education,” Maeser Prep director Robyn Ellis said in an email on Thursday. “We graciously acknowledge that we are blessed to be a charter school in Utah and be among so many dedicated educators.”
Timpview came in at No. 8 overall and third-best in terms of large schools (enrollment of more than 2,000 students) as it had a 93% graduation rate and a college readiness score of 41.4.
“This list comes out every year and to crack the Top 10 in Utah means we outperformed most schools,” Timpview principal Fidel Montero said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “It’s a comprehensive look at your school academically. It’s really a cool accomplishment.”
The two school representatives said the recognition comes because of the dedication and hard work of the students.
Ellis said the fundamental vision for the school pushes it to reach big goals.
“I think that there is this mistaken notion that charter schools pick and choose which students they take,” Ellis said. “Being on a lottery system for enrollment randomizes the opportunity and gives all who may want to attend a chance. One key, though, is that Maeser is mission-focused and we do our best to execute that vision with fervent consistency. We have a classical, liberal arts focus through use of the Socratic method, and so another key element is our communication with our community of our mission and vision. Education is an investment and our Maeser team is fully invested in the mentoring of our students.”
Montero said that having high scores while having a large enrollment shows that the school’s academic efforts are paying off.
“It speaks to the quality of the students and teachers that we have at Timpview,” Montero said. “It’s an indication that we are moving in the right direction with our emphasis to help students be prepared for college and careers and for life. We have emphasized the ideals of having a growth mindset, an inclusive disposition and really try to pursue excellence in all that we do. That’s really at the core of our mission. We still have a ton of work to do and strides to make, but when you are considered one of the top schools in the state, it shows you are moving toward your goals.”
Both Ellis and Montero said they were pleased to have this recognition to share with their students and faculty as they face the challenges of trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Part of our Maeser mission is to ‘better yourself and your community,’” Ellis said. “There is no easy road, unfortunately. Robert Frost spoke of life as the road and said so eloquently: ‘I took the one less traveled and that has made all the difference.’ No one anticipated this COVID-19 challenge when we began last fall, so to receive good news like this amid this fork in the road confirms that all the hard work and sacrifice truly makes a difference in the lives of our community.”
Timpview is also dealing with the uncertainty of having structural issues with the building, so it is facing additional challenges.
“We are negotiating COVID-19 and trying to provide online support for our students, while transitioning to a modular campus. This good news is definitely welcomed,” Montero said. “Some parents picked up on it and reached out to congratulate us. I’ve had colleagues from other schools who noticed it and did the same. It’s a great tribute to all of our students.”