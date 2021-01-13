COVID-19 vaccinations for educators in the Provo City School District and the Nebo School District are set to begin on Wednesday, with the first teachers from the Alpine School District being vaccinated starting on Saturday.
In anticipation of receiving the vaccine, educators were quick to express their excitement and appreciation for being prioritized by government officials.
A letter sent out to Alpine School District employees on Monday outlined the upcoming vaccinations that will occur every Saturday until Feb. 6 at Orem Junior High School, Polaris West High School and Lake Mountain Middle School.
The vaccinations being used for Alpine School District employees will be the Moderna Vaccine, which requires a second dose four weeks after receiving the initial dose.
Registration for the vaccine gives priority to those over 60 years of age followed by other high-risk employees with registration for all employees opening on Wednesday.
"We are grateful to be expedited in this vaccination process," the email said. "We recognize your role as essential workers and thank you for your dedication to our students and community."
Skyridge High School newspaper, photography and commercial art teacher Michael Mills said he was excited to receive the vaccine with the hopes of seeing his father and stepmother after receiving the second dose.
"This pandemic has been very difficult for me," Mills said in an email. "I'm single, and I have had very little direct contact with my extended family."
He added that the school has been very supportive of him during the COVID-19 pandemic and it has provided N95 masks for school use as well as a plexiglass shield around his desk.
"I have been very careful in my personal life," Mills said. "I spent Thanksgiving alone and had a brief Christmas only with three relatives that had all had the virus. I wore a mask the entire time. I will still be cautious after I have been given this amazing opportunity by my district and our new governor to get both doses of the vaccine this early."
Mills was quick to express his thanks to Governor Spencer Cox for his prioritization of teachers in the vaccination process.
Along with the vaccination comes a sense of security in the classroom, something else to which Mills is looking forward.
“It’s going to be great," Mills said of the sense of safety in the classroom after the vaccine. "Right now I have a feeling that if I feel any symptoms at all, it’s very scary because you’re thinking it might be the virus. It’s almost like you’re never OK with being able to not feel 100% because you’re afraid of a virus precursor.”
The Nebo School District will begin inoculating teachers on Wednesday along with the Provo City School District.
Denise Villarta, a 65-year-old chemistry teacher at Maple Mountain High School is thrilled about getting vaccinated.
"I like getting the vaccination because I enjoy teaching the high school students in Nebo School District, and the vaccine makes me feel more comfortable and safe interacting with our wonderful students," Villarta said in a statement. "I also feel that we all need to do whatever we can to make COVID less of a health problem in our communities. Getting a vaccine, as it becomes available, is part of what everyone can do."
The vaccinations for teachers start just as the state of Utah looks to ramp up inoculations across the state. Those 70 years or older will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting on Jan. 18.