Utah County students returned to campus after their winter breaks Monday as a possible COVID-19 case spike looms following the holiday season.
While the dashboards for the districts may be filled with green, meaning there are 0-3 cases in those schools, those numbers could change in the coming weeks.
In a press conference held Monday, an official from Intermountain Healthcare expressed concern with regards to recent COVID-19 test positivity rates and how those numbers correlate to a possible spike in COVID-19 cases to come.
This concern also involves the prolonged holiday where people may have traveled into the state and stayed for a longer period of time, leading to a longer period of possible exposure.
“It went smooth,” Provo City School District spokesperson Caleb Price said of the return to school. “We’ve kind of had a two-week reset as far as COVID goes. As far as reporting numbers and things, as the week goes on, we will start to see those numbers come in more and more, but the start of school went smoothly.”
The same was to be said of the Alpine School District, according to Alpine’s Administrator of Public Relations David Stephenson. He echoed a similar sentiment that the break allowed for a fresh start in terms of COVID-19 data.
On top of the clean slate, temporary testing sites have been opened at three junior high schools in the Alpine School District. In association with the health department, these testing sites are expected to help monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the state’s largest school district as students return to on-campus learning.
Nebo School District spokesperson Lana Hiskey said the return to school for students went well, with parents giving feedback to the district about face-to-face learning being a preferred method of education.
The hope is that Nebo can continue to have students in person moving forward, but Hiskey said she was in a school district meeting on Tuesday where hospital officials aired concerns over a possible spike from the holiday celebrations.
While this is a concern moving forward, Hiskey said following health guidelines is even more critical now, both on and off campus, due to the potential increase in COVID-19 cases.
“It is extremely important that we follow the guidelines, especially now that we have data that has proven that face coverings work,” Hiskey said.
Stephenson added the Alpine School District wants children in schools as much as possible.
“That’s where some of the best learning happens, so it’s critical that if parents see their children with any of the symptoms, they keep them home,” Stephenson said.
While districts are preparing for a potential rise in COVID-19 cases, some updated guidelines are helping schools deal with COVID-19. These include updated quarantine guidelines allowing students who have been exposed to another student with COVID-19 while both wore masks to stay in school after a negative COVID-19 test.
This was something that was brought up by both Price and Hiskey, as children have been quarantined despite the fact that the exposure occurred while everyone was wearing a mask. The Nebo School District has seen certain children be quarantined, return to school and then be quarantined again despite testing negative throughout.
While there are some new guidelines, many districts are moving along the same path and treating COVID-19 the same way they have been.
Stephenson also added the spread of COVID-19 is occurring in the community, as it has previously, with minimal spread occurring inside of schools.
Meetings with the districts and the health department occur weekly, and all of the districts reported that, while the impacts of the holiday won’t be seen for another week or two, COVID-19 cases will be monitored and adjustments will be made accordingly.