It's an unprecedented time to be a student.
With the striking changes to the education system as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, students of all ages have had to figure things out in a tense and stressful time.
Some have adapted well to from-home learning and are thriving, while others are having a much more difficult time.
School district leaders in Utah Valley said understand the unique challenges their students are facing and are stepping up to adjust grading procedures in an attempt to relieve some of the worries about the overall scholastic impact.
Both Alpine School District and Provo City School District had lengthy discussions on the topic during school board meetings Tuesday night with both emphasizing the goal of not making things worse for their students.
“We are very concerned with what we are seeing with grades, course credit and students who aren't engaged,” said Rhonda Bromley, assistant superintendent for Alpine School District. “The question is what do we do about it? We have looked at what other districts are doing across the country and you can find one extreme to the other. We've had a lot of conversations. What we propose is that for the fourth term of 2019-20 is that seventh through 12th grades that we take a 'no-harm' approach, that no student is harmed because of these circumstances beyond their control.”
Todd McKee, assistant superintendent of secondary education for Provo City School District, said in the school board meeting that some of the biggest concerns with adjusting grading procedures was the impact that such moves might have on college admissions, scholarships and NCAA athletic eligibility.
Since allowances are being made on those levels, it is allowing the school districts to focus on the well-being of the students.
“I got a message from a young lady who is in two AP classes and had a 3.2 GPA,” McKee said. “Since the shutdown, she has been living with friends. She lost her job, doesn’t have access to internet and ran out of data on her phone, so she hasn't been able to stay up with school. Her updated GPA for this term was 0.5. Our proposal is to mitigate some of the impacts we are starting to see.”
Alpine School District
Bromley explained that Alpine School District is going to take a two-step approach:
The first stipulates no failing grades will be given to any student.
Bromley explained that anything below a C would get a pass grade, while a student with any grade above a C would have the opportunity to request receiving a pass grade if they didn't get the grade they wanted. The pass grade would give credit but doesn't impact a student’s GPA.
Second, teacher instruction will be done by May 12, and students will have until May 19 to turn in assignments.
Bromley said that all late work would be accepted until May 19 because the district doesn't want any student to feel like there is any reason to stop progressing and learning. The teachers would then have grades in on May 21 and students can declare on May 22 if they would choose to take their letter grade or a pass grade. The teacher would have a week to override grades because the district wants to make sure there is enough time to get everything done.
Alpine School District planned to provide detailed instructions on the new grading system to teachers on Wednesday morning and send the information directly to students and parents around noon on Wednesday.
Provo City School District
Provo City School District’s proposal is similar in some ways but different in others.
McKee said the first step of the plan was also to have no F grades but instead students would get a “no grade,” which would mean the student wouldn’t get credit for the class, but it also wouldn’t impact the student’s GPA.
Students with grades above that level would have the option of taking a letter grade or a pass grade. Provo City School District school board members expressed that they would like to see that decision be possible for underclassmen to make throughout their high school career instead of having a strict deadline. That would mean a freshman could adjust to a pass grade up to three years down the road.
“We don’t want to leave anyone behind,” McKee said. “Our intention is to provide as much flexibility as possible. We would talk about the ramifications with every student and determine what is best for the future.”
Provo City School District is also considering adjusting graduation requirements in 2020 from 27 credits to the state minimum, which is 24 credits.
“About a third of our students have met the 27-credit requirement already, 50% are in that 24-27 credit range and about 20% are below the 24-credit limit,” McKee said. “By moving to state minimum, it would be a huge benefit to our seniors with regard to completion.”
In both school districts, the plans and proposals are focused specifically on the school term that is being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking at one quarter of 13 years of school,” Bromley said. “That’s not going to make or break everything. We know that part of our job is to teach responsibility and accountability, but these are unique circumstances. We feel very good and positive about our plan, and feel like it will help the anxiety and stress of students, parents and educators.”